She was appointed by Willis on the recommendation of the Reserve Bank board.
“Hayley Gourley brings extensive experience across corporate, rural, and financial services sectors to the role,” Willis said.
“Her roles at both board and executive level in leading agribusinesses provide her with a unique perspective that will enhance the committee’s discussions.”
Reserve Bank deputy chairman Rodger Finlay said Gourley was a “highly qualified candidate”.
Reserve Bank interim Governor Christian Hawkesby welcomed Gourley and thanked Buckle for his service to the committee.
“The Monetary Policy Committee remains laser-focused on its job to control inflation and Hayley will play an important part in our discussions,” Hawkesby said.
Willis is soon expected to announce who will be appointed Governor for a full term, following Adrian Orr’s abrupt resignation in March.
A search for a chairperson of the board is also under way, following Neil Quigley’s resignation last month.
