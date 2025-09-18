Hayley Gourley will take part in the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee's next OCR review in October. Photo / Supplied

Hayley Gourley will take part in the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee's next OCR review in October. Photo / Supplied

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has appointed an agribusiness executive to the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, which is responsible for keeping inflation in check.

Hayley Gourley will start her four-year term on October 1 and will take part in the committee’s next Official Cash Rate (OCR) review on October 8.

Gourley was the agri divisional manager for Skellerup Industries between 2019 and 2023. Before that, she worked at Rabobank for more than 17 years, as a senior credit analyst in London, a dairy research director, and eventually the New Zealand general manager.

Gourley has a Master of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of London/ Imperial College and attended the London Business School under the Rabobank senior leadership programme. She has a Bachelor of Applied Economics, Agricultural Economics, from Massey University.

Gourley replaces Bob Buckle, whose term expired, as an external member of the seven-person committee.