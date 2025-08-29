Advertisement
Updated

Neil Quigley resigns as Reserve Bank chairman ‘with immediate effect’

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Neil Quigley has resigned as Reserve Bank chairman. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank board chairman Neil Quigley has resigned “with immediate effect” in the wake of the shambolic handling of Adrian Orr’s resignation as Governor.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis made the announcement just before 6pm on Friday - the day after the Reserve Bank revealed Orr temporarily stepped down as Governor

