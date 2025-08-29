Neil Quigley has resigned as Reserve Bank chairman. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank board chairman Neil Quigley has resigned “with immediate effect” in the wake of the shambolic handling of Adrian Orr’s resignation as Governor.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis made the announcement just before 6pm on Friday - the day after the Reserve Bank revealed Orr temporarily stepped down as Governor a week before the public was told he resigned on March 5.

Orr stayed out of the office, as the board presented him with a letter raising concerns over his conduct in meetings, the lack of trust between him, the board, Treasury and Willis, and whether Orr could do his job with less funding than he wanted.

When Orr resigned, the board agreed it would “withdraw” the letter, as Orr contested parts of it.

Quigley refused to elaborate on why Orr resigned on the day of the resignation, only to say it was a “personal decision”.