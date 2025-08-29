Then it June, the bank explained it was due to Orr disagreeing with the board over the amount of government funding to pitch for.
The additional information came to light on Thursday, after the Ombudsman compelled the Reserve Bank to release a timeline of events. The Ombudsman did so after receiving a number of complaints, including from the Herald.
The narrative presented on Thursday was a bit different to that presented by the Reserve Bank in both March and June.
Speaking to Newstalk ZB, Willis said she would have asked Quigley to resign had he not done so himself.
“Mr Quigley has decided that having overseen a number of key workstreams for the bank, now is the appropriate time for him to hand over to a new chair,” Willis said.
“Mr Quigley departs with a new funding agreement in place, a major review of capital settings out for consultation and the recruitment of a new governor well-advanced.
“He leaves the bank well-positioned for the future. I thank him for his service and wish him well for the future.
“Deputy chair Rodger Finlay will exercise the functions of chair until an appointment is made.
“Mr Quigley’s departure creates a vacancy on the board which will be filled in due course.”
More to come