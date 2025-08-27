Advertisement
Reserve Bank chair Neil Quigley warned Treasury it would ‘immediately destroy goodwill’ by releasing information after Adrian Orr resignation

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Reserve Bank chairman Neil Quigley made the comments in an email to Treasury. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank chairman warned the Treasury it would “immediately destroy the goodwill” between the two entities if it publicly released details of a fateful meeting before Adrian Orr’s resignation as governor.

Neil Quigley expressed shock that the Treasury would even create minutes of the meeting without disclosing it to

