The Reserve Bank said the disagreement between Orr and the board led to his resignation, frantically announced the day before the bank hosted an international conference.

The Treasury released the email after the Herald asked it about an allegation Orr swore and lost his cool in a meeting with Treasury staff and then with Finance Minister Nicola Willis on February 24.

The anonymous source, who made a raft of allegations to former Reserve Bank manager and blogger Michael Reddell, suggested there was an element of Orr being pushed to resign.

If true, this would be a different narrative to that the public has been told.

Quigley has been tight-lipped about the circumstances around Orr’s resignation, saying it was a “personal decision”.

Willis has tried to distance herself from the situation, saying it was matter between Orr and the Reserve Bank board.

When the Herald asked the Reserve Bank why it hadn’t released the email exchange between Quigley and the Treasury adviser further to requests made under the Official Information Act, it said its legal obligations were different to those of Treasury.

It also noted the Ombudsman was considering a complaint over the way the Reserve Bank handled information requests around Orr’s departure.

Victoria University law professor Dean Knight said, “Privacy or confidentiality obligations under employment law or exit agreements are not absolute reasons for withholding information.

“They’re a factor against disclosure but not a veto. They must still be weighed against the public interest in disclosure.”

Willis said she only found out about the email Quigley sent the Treasury adviser on Wednesday.

Documents released by Willis under the Official Information Act in April, showed her adviser had briefed her on how to answer questions she might receive on whether Orr raised his voice with her.

Asked on Tuesday whether Orr did so during the meeting they had on February 24, Willis said “As I’ve said previously – not that I recall.”

Put to her that she surely did remember, Willis said Orr did not raise his voice.

Orr has declined multiple requests for comment.

Since leaving the Reserve Bank, he has become a member of the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund board.

Jenée Tibshraeny is the Herald‘s Wellington business editor, based in the Parliamentary Press Gallery. She specialises in government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.