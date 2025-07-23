Advertisement
Reserve Bank chairman Neil Quigley apologised for Adrian Orr losing his cool in the lead-up to his shock resignation

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis comments on a leak on July 22 regarding what led to Adrian Orr's resignation as Reserve Bank Governor. Video / Mark Mitchell

The chairman of the Reserve Bank apologised to a Treasury staff member for Adrian Orr’s behaviour in a meeting two weeks before his sudden resignation as Governor.

“I am sorry Adrian lost his cool with you this afternoon. Your question was not surprising and [he] should have been able

