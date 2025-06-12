The Finance Minister has told the Reserve Bank chairman that his organisation did not appropriately handle how it communicated information relating to the resignation of former governor Adrian Orr more than three months ago.
After the central bank yesterday released information about the resignation, Nicola Willis provided a statement sayingit was her view “that it would have been appropriate for the bank to share that information earlier”.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Willis elaborated, saying she had made that message clear directly to the Reserve Bank’s chairman, Neil Quigley.
Following the resignation, the Herald, like other media outlets and commentators, requested communications and briefings about the decision under the Official Information Act (OIA).
After several delays, the Reserve Bank yesterday provided a summary of those documents, rather than releasing them individually. It decided to withhold information for various reasons – such as privacy and to maintain legal privilege – and didn’t believe the public interest outweighed these grounds.
The statement confirmed Orr resigned as he wanted more funding for the central bank than what the Government was willing to provide.
“Mr Orr and the RBNZ chair, Professor Neil Quigley, attended a meeting with the Minister of Finance and Treasury officials on 24 February. By then it was clear that the board was willing to agree to a considerably lesser amount than the amount Mr Orr thought was the minimum necessary,” the RBNZ said in its summary.
This, according to the bank, led to Orr deciding “he had achieved all he could as Governor of the Reserve Bank and could not continue in that role with significantly less funding than he thought was viable for the organisation”.
“Mr Orr and Professor Quigley entered discussions which led to Mr Orr’s decision to resign. The matter was distressing for Mr Orr. Both parties engaged senior counsel to negotiate an appropriate exit agreement. In the circumstances, an immediate departure and special leave for Mr Orr was appropriate, although he agreed to provide handover support.”
Willis said in her statement yesterday that she became aware on February 27 that employment discussions had begun. She was not involved as it was an employment matter between Orr and the bank.
“While I have always been able to speculate that Mr Orr’s views on funding may have contributed to his resignation, I did not view it as proper for me to speculate on that matter when I was not a party to the employment discussions that led to his resignation.”
The Herald asked Quigley on the day Orr resigned whether any disagreement over funding had contributed to the then governor’s decision to quit.
Quigley did not confirm that, instead saying the bank was working through “some views” about funding and finalising its submission to the minister.
“That conversation about funding has involved the normal challenge that you would expect and has been constructive, so the board is managing that process,” he said.
In the aftermath of the resignation, the Reserve Bank began internally trying to keep staff on message, emphasising that Orr’s decision to resign was “personal”.
The documents released primarily relate to an extensive communications plan about the resignation. The situation was codenamed “Project Baroda”.
A series of answers to different questions were produced in case staff were asked about the resignation. None of the answers were upfront about what led to Orr’s resignation.
The matter of funding had been bubbling away for a while. In September last year, the RBNZ bid for more than $1 billion of government funding for the five years to 2030. Treasury advised Willis the proposal didn’t provide good value for money.