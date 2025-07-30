Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Treasury releases minutes of meeting Adrian Orr had with Nicola Willis before he resigned as Reserve Bank governor

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Former Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr left a meeting with Nicola Willis early after expressing frustration over the bank's relationship with the Treasury. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr left a meeting with Nicola Willis early after expressing frustration over the bank's relationship with the Treasury. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Details of the circumstances around Adrian Orr’s shock resignation as Reserve Bank governor are continuing to trickle out.

Just-released meeting minutes show Orr left early from a meeting he had with Finance Minister Nicola Willis and the top brass at both the Treasury and the Reserve Bank (RBNZ), just over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save