Szusterman has a strong commercial background and reputation, having spent 17 years at MediaWorks in various roles, including chief content officer (TV), group entertainment content director, and group programme director radio (music brands).

He has been at South Pacific Pictures for the past five years and is closely associated with commercially successful TV shows, including The Traitors NZ and Shortland Street.

Szusterman this morning referred a request for an interview to RNZ’s publicity department. RNZ is yet to respond.

“Mr Szusterman is an experienced media executive with extensive experience across television, commercial radio, and digital platforms in New Zealand and overseas,” said Goldsmith.

“His career demonstrates a deep understanding of audience engagement and the evolving media landscape, which will be relevant to RNZ as it navigates challenges in public broadcasting and adapts to changing audience behaviours.”

He said Szusterman would join the Board on October 1.

Goldsmith and the coalition government have been busy refreshing the boards of both RNZ and TVNZ over the past 12 months.

In August last year, Goldsmith announced the appointment of former Sky TV chief executive John Fellet to the TVNZ board and earlier this year, top broadcaster Paul Henry also joined the TVNZ board.

The Government has made no secret of the pressure it is placing on the two public media organisations, both of which have had a majority of board members appointed by the last Labour Government.

Appointing its own people to the boards is one of the few big levers a Government can pull, in terms of having due influence on the Crown entity companies.

Goldsmith has said he wants to see the two broadcasters lead the charge in lifting the public’s trust in media.

In the case of TVNZ, Goldsmith has also made no secret that he wants to see dividends coming back into the public coffers sooner rather than later - and TVNZ has obliged.

It announced last month a $25.7 million net profit after tax ($10.7m adjusted) today, and a dividend to taxpayers for the first time in three years.

On RNZ, Goldsmith has also said he wants to see stronger audiences in its traditional radio market.

RNZ has taken up that challenge following the release of a scathing report commissioned by RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson.

The review, written by former RNZ news boss Richard Sutherland, highlighted a raft of cultural problems at RNZ National and recommended replacing presenters and on-air voices who don’t align with its target audience.

RNZ is appointing a new chief audio officer, who will have a major job in leading an overhaul.

