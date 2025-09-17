Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: RNZ shake-up - commercial media executive Andrew Szusterman appointed to board

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

RNZ is making changes to RNZ National to build audience engagement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

RNZ is making changes to RNZ National to build audience engagement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A highly experienced commercial media and screen industry executive has been appointed to the board of RNZ - the latest Government move to shake up the public broadcaster.

South Pacific Pictures managing director Andrew Szusterman joins the board in October - meaning four of the seven RNZ board members have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save