Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

Jerry leaves Ben & Jerry’s, saying parent company ‘silenced’ activism

Vivian Ho
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Jerry Greenfield resigned from Ben & Jerry's, citing Unilever's silencing of the brand's activism. Photo / Getty Images

Jerry Greenfield resigned from Ben & Jerry's, citing Unilever's silencing of the brand's activism. Photo / Getty Images

Jerry Greenfield, one of the co-founders of the ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s, has said that he was resigning because parent company Unilever has “silenced” the pair’s core mission of liberal activism and reneged on the independence the founders negotiated for their business before a merger more than two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save