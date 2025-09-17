Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Best employers in New Zealand ranked: Hilton, realestate.co.nz top list

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Great Place to Work says companies where employees feel safe to speak up, feel trusted by leaders and are supported in their wellbeing keep their workers engaged and performing their best. Photo / 123rf

Great Place to Work says companies where employees feel safe to speak up, feel trusted by leaders and are supported in their wellbeing keep their workers engaged and performing their best. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand’s best workplaces have been revealed in a new awards ranking.

Property website realestate.co.nz topped the list in the small business category, and Hilton took the top prize among medium and large businesses.

“This is both a proud moment for us and a reflection of the heart

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save