In the medium and large business category, retailer and optometrist Specsavers was ranked second, followed by Salesforce, a customer relationship management software company, shipping company DHL and insurance brokers Rothbury Group.

The small business list puts Cisco, a digital communications technology company, second, followed by recruitment agency Robert Half, healthcare technology company Medtronic Australasia and recruitment agency Franklin Smith.

The small business list also includes Moddex, Jani-King, Talent Aotearoa, Mantel, Roche, Suntory Global Spirits, Carus Group, MSS Mechanical Support System, Builderscrack and SC Johnson & Son.

“These 20 organisations are leading the way in showing that a positive workplace culture drives both productivity and sustainable success, as well as innovation,“ Great Place to Work general manager Rebecca Moulynox said.

“When employees trust their leaders, feel proud of what they do and enjoy genuine camaraderie with colleagues, then performance follows.

Organisations where employees felt safe to speak up, felt trusted by their leaders, and felt supported to balance their wellbeing were better at keeping employees engaged and performing at their best, Great Place to Work’s research showed.

“These same cultural factors also make businesses more adaptable to generational shifts in the workforce, and able to embrace new tools like AI, where openness to change and trying new things can make the difference between success and failure on a wider level,” the surveyor said.

Recuitment and human resource firm Randstad released its own ranking of top 20 employers in June. That list put Air New Zealand first, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment second, followed by ANZ, IBM, Hato Hone St John, the Defence Force, ASB, BNZ, the Department of Internal Affairs and the University of Auckland.

For Randstad’s ranking, nearly 4000 employees ranked employers based on work-life balance, salaries and benefits, training and development, work atmosphere and job security.

“When an organisation does offer these things, it stands out,” Randstad said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.