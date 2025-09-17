In August 2025, the US Government spent US$689 billion, over twice its US$344b income. Photo / Getty Images
THE FACTS
In August 2025, the US government spent $689 billion, over twice its $344 billion income.
US federal debt was $29 trillion in April 2025, with $934 billion in net interest payments.
New Zealand’s public debt is projected to be 44% of GDP by June 2026, raising concerns.
Imagine that your family spent twice as much as it earned last month. Around the kitchen table, the mood would be grim and the bank’s patience likely wearing thin.
In August 2025, the United States federal Government spent over twice its income, US$689 billion ($1.152 trillion) versus receiptsof US$344b. Even doubling every American’s tax bill would not have closed that gap.
That imbalance is shocking and all the more so because the accumulated public debt was already alarming. US federal debt held by the public was US$29t in April 2025. Net interest payments totalled US$934b in the 11 months to August. That even exceeded federal military spending. It represents 40 cents of every dollar collected in personal income tax.
Yet financial markets barely flinched. Why? It cannot be that investors have nowhere else to go.
Sure, the US dollar remains the world’s reserve currency, but investors could still have rushed to sell, driving bond prices down and yields up. We saw just that in the UK, when bond markets took flight at Liz Truss’ proposed unfunded tax cuts.
Instead, it must be that August’s numbers did not markedly change forward-looking expectations among major holders. Buyers did not insist on markedly lower prices, not this time. Market sentiment is an unpredictable thing and the US Government is playing with fire.
When Governments owe too much money, they commonly cheat the lenders. They might lean on central banks to suppress interest rates. They can let inflation silently confiscate wealth from savers and pension funds. They might force banks, pension funds and others to buy government bonds through “prudential” regulations, what economists politely call “financial repression”.
This brings us to New Zealand’s public debt problem. In June 2019, net core Crown debt sat at 19% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Treasury was supporting the Government’s 15-20% of GDP target range for this debt. It considered that an upper limit for prudence would be 30% of GDP.
Today? For this year’s Budget, Treasury projected that debt would be 44% of GDP by June 2026 and remain above 40% through to 2039. An adverse fiscal shock could easily lift those ratios above 60%.
Many prosperous countries have serious public debt problems today. That is a threat to global financial stability. New Zealanders beware.
Some complacently argue that New Zealand’s public debt is manageable. After all, other nations carry far heavier burdens. However, the US is special. Globally, the US dollar is a means of exchange and so is to that extent justified as a store of value. The New Zealand dollar has no such anchor. We need to be more prudent.
Setting that aside, it is true that high debt is manageable if the income to service it grows faster than the mounting interest costs and if the debt is not also increasing too fast because of ongoing deficit spending. But all this assumes no future shocks from earthquakes, cyclones, tsunamis or disease epidemics for livestock, trees, fisheries or people.
The first step back should be to stop spending so many billions of dollars so poorly. To do that requires political courage and an ability to lead high-quality public debate. There are always interest groups benefiting from poor-quality spending who will fight to preserve it.
It means remembering that debt borrowed today is tax collected tomorrow from citizens who had no say in its accumulation. Productive young people can emigrate. Around that kitchen table, most families understand the harsh reality of high debt and the need for prudence.