Alarming US public debt means New Zealand Government should be more prudent – Bryce Wilkinson

Opinion by
Bryce Wilkinson
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

In August 2025, the US Government spent US$689 billion, over twice its US$344b income. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • In August 2025, the US government spent $689 billion, over twice its $344 billion income.
  • US federal debt was $29 trillion in April 2025, with $934 billion in net interest payments.
  • New Zealand’s public debt is projected to be 44% of GDP by June 2026, raising concerns.

Imagine that your family spent twice as much as it earned last month. Around the kitchen table, the mood would be grim and the bank’s patience likely wearing thin.

In August 2025, the United States federal Government spent over twice its income, US$689 billion ($1.152 trillion) versus receipts

