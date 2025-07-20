The consumer price index (CPI) increased 2.7% in the 12 months to the June 2025 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The 2.7% increase follows a 2.5% annual increase in the 12 months to the March 2025 quarter.

That was the highest annual rate in 12 months.

But the June quarter rise was lower than expected at 0.5%. Economists had forecast a rise of 2.8 or 2.9%.

Lower petrol prices helped mitigate rises in other areas, such as food.

That “paved the way” for the Reserve Bank to cut the Official Cash Rate in August, said ASB senior economist Mark Smith.

“The figures did not change our core view that the increase in annual CPI inflation has further to run,” Smith said.

“We still expect annual CPI inflation to move above 3% in the September 2025 year.”

But the RBNZ would “look through the tick up in near-term overall CPI inflation” as the global and local economy slowed, he said.

"After earlier tapping the monetary policy brakes, the RBNZ is expected to press the accelerator and actively provide policy support. We expect the OCR to be cut by 25bps in August to 3%."

The data was a bit softer than the market expected, and so wholesale rates and currency were a bit weaker, BNZ senior market strategist Jason Wong said.

“It just provides some comfort that the Reserve Bank will probably ease again, probably in August, which is what the consensus was,” Wong said.

The New Zealand dollar and wholesale interest rates edged lower on the better-than-expected data.

After a few minutes trading, the NZ dollar was down 20 pips at US59.45c and key two-year swap rates were down by 3.5 basis points at 3.16%.

The largest upwards contributor to the annual inflation rate was local authority rates and payments, up 12.2%.

Rates contributed 13% of the 2.7% annual increase.

“Rates are captured once a year in the September quarter,” Growden said.

“The 12.2% annual increase for rates was captured in the September 2024 quarter. Next quarter, we will capture changes in rates as of July 1 2025.

”Petrol, down 8% in the 12 months to June 2025, offset the increase in rates.

“Petrol made a significant downward contribution to annual CPI.

“The CPI excluding petrol increased 3.2% in the 12 months to June 2025.”

The average price for one litre of 91 octane fuel was $2.54 in the June 2025 quarter, down from $2.76 in the June 2024 quarter.

The CPI rose 0.5% in the June 2025 quarter, compared with the March 2025 quarter, which was up 0.9%.

The largest riser in the June quarter was the cultural services category, up 9.5%, (contributing 26% of the 0.5% quarterly rise).

This was driven by subscriptions to streaming services.

For the Reserve Bank, the focus will now go to core inflation, which tracks underlying trends by stripping out volatile goods like petrol and food.

“Core inflation measures have been trending down in recent months and have drifted back towards or inside the RBNZ’s target band,” Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said.

“We expect that core inflation will continue to gradually ease in June but will linger above 2%.”

The main uncertainty around forecasts would be prices for discretionary household items, with the risks here on both sides, he said.

Those items are mostly imported and include products like apparel, furnishings and other durable items.

“Household spending has been subdued in recent months, and that could have an even larger dampening impact on prices than we had assumed,” he said.

“However, prices for some items, like cars, can have sizeable swings on a quarter-to-quarter basis.”