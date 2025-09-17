Advertisement
Māori wards/seats could weaken the influence they aim to protect – Richard Prebble

Richard Prebble
Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader.

People in the public gallery sang waiata when the decision was made to adopt a Māori ward in the Western Bay of Plenty. Photo / Alisha Evans

THE FACTS

  • Voters in 42 council elections will decide whether to retain Māori wards, established since 2020.
  • Māori wards are based on population.
  • The introduction of Māori wards in Rotorua reduced the number of Māori councillors from four to three.

If you vote in the 42 council elections where your council has created a Māori ward since 2020 you will also vote whether to retain the Māori ward.

The referendums may turn out to be the most significant vote.

Those in favour say it is a Treaty

