Former broadcaster Oriini Kaipara has won the Auckland Māori seat of Tāmaki Makaurau for Te Pāti Māori after beating Labour’s Peeni Henare.
Kaipara becomes the sixth Te Pāti Māori MP, filling the seat of the late Takutai Tarsh Kemp who also beat Henare for the seat in the 2023general election by a slim 42 votes. Henare had held the seat for several terms from 2014-2023.
In a speech, Kaipara paid tribute to Kemp by singing a waiata before thanking the Tāmaki Makaurau voters for giving her “the mandate that you entrusted to Takutai”.
She also acknowledged Henare, saying she was looking forward to “fighting a good fight alongside you, Marama [Davidson], all our Māori MPs” in Parliament.
“I have enough experience [for Parliament], I believe, in terms of not just the last six weeks [of the byelection] but 20 years of journalism, understanding politics, interviewing politicians, has given me enough of an insight of what to expect.
“But right now, it is about celebrating. I was not expecting that result, to be honest ... I want to really acknowledge Peeni and his whānau.”
Henare conceded just before the Electoral Commission released the 88% mark of the vote tally, a figure that showed Kaipara had a 2666-vote lead over Henare.
In a speech to supporters, Henare said he was really proud of the campaign. He thanked his supporters, whānau and Labour Party colleagues following an “extremely” challenging race.
“I’m really proud of the campaign we ran.”
“The number one opposition in this campaign was this terrible Government ... what tonight has done has inspired me and given us even more motivation as a collective to do something about it next year,” he said, acknowledging the 2026 General Election.
“We made it clear from the start, it would take all of us to beat them and guess what, we still have an opportunity to do that.”
He said: “Tomorrow the sun will rise. And when it does, we’ll be there to feel its warmth.”