Motueka-based craft brewery Hop Federation will close next month. Photo / 123RF

Motueka-based craft brewery Hop Federation will wind down its operations next month in another blow for the local industry.

Its owner, the Māori food and beverage company Kono, said the decision followed a strategic review.

“Hop Federation has always been about great beer, good people, and being part of something local and meaningful,” said Kono general manager Marina Hirst Tristram.

“This decision doesn’t reflect the [work] of our team or the quality of our beer – it’s about ensuring our businesses are values-aligned, positive financial contributors and have future-focused viability.”

Kono said Hop Federation navigated a changing landscape over the past few years, including rising costs and evolving consumer habits.