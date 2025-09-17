Advertisement
Media Insider: ‘News deserts’ emerging in New Zealand - areas deprived of local coverage and public-interest journalism, says think-tank discussion paper

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Kaitaia in the Far North - a region identified as a potential "news desert" in a new report. Photo / NZME

The New York Times, the media company, employs more journalists than New Zealand, the country, says a new research paper. It warns of the emergence of geographic ‘news deserts’ in NZ, resulting from newsroom cutbacks.

“News deserts” are emerging in New Zealand, asserts a new discussion paper – geographic

