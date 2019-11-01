COMMENT:

Economists from Duke University and London Business School recently published research into a once-unthinkable — but now timely — question: how much market impact does a presidential Twitter attack on the US Federal Reserve actually have?

The answer offers reasons for hope — and fear. On the upbeat side, the tangible market impact of Donald Trump's demands for looser monetary policy have been modest so far, the research suggests; the implied yield on Fed Funds futures contracts apparently declined by an average of 0.30 basis points after each attack, producing "the cumulative effect of around negative 10 bps" so

