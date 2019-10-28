The retail landscape has darkened but will consumers come along for the rides?

The man-made snow was piling up on the 16-storey indoor ski slope and workers were testing whizzing rides at the theme park.

These were some of the surest signs that the opening of the American Dream Meadowlands megamall was finally at hand some 16 years after the star-crossed project was initiated on the New Jersey marshlands, just across the river from Manhattan.
We have been here before. "It's been a very difficult process but we're reaching the culmination of all our hard work and efforts," Don Ghermezian, the

