COMMENT:

"Don't do stupid shit." With the last word turned demurely into "stuff", this became known as the "Obama doctrine". It reflected the lessons Barack Obama had learnt from his presidential predecessor's unnecessary Iraq war.

For many, the doctrine was defeatist. Today, I see its merits. It would be wonderful to see intelligent action in response to our many challenges. Yet, today, application of the Obama doctrine would be a relief.

READ MORE:
IMF warning: Risk of 'sharp, sudden' financial tightening has risen
Five challenges facing incoming IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
IMF warning: NZ economy has lost momentum

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.