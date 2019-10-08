COMMENT:

In 1933, Joseph Goebbels stated that, "The modern structure of the German State is a higher form of democracy in which, by virtue of the people's mandate, the government is exercised authoritatively while there is no possibility for parliamentary interference, to obliterate and render ineffective the execution of the nation's will." It is a measure of how far the UK has fallen that Boris Johnson, the prime minister, often sounds rather like this.

READ MORE:
Premium - Boris Johnson battles to get Brussels to engage with Brexit proposals
Premium - How Europe views the Brexit endgame
Premium

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.