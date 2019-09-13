US lawmakers have requested documents including emails and executive communications from Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon as they stepped up their probe into competition in the tech industry.

Democrat and Republican leaders from the House judiciary committee on Friday sent letters to the four tech companies requesting the documents and information on their business practices, including discussions about mergers, by October 14.

"The documents requested will provide the committee with a better understanding of the degree to which these intermediaries enjoy market power, how they are using that market power, whether they are using their market power in ways that

