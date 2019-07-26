It was a deal that was meant to complete a two decade-long acquisition spree to turn Anheuser-Busch InBev into the undisputed king of beer.

Instead, the "megabrew" takeover of rival SABMiller has given its Belgian-Brazilian owner an extended hangover. AB InBev shares sit 26 per cent below the level they were at in October 2016 when the £79 billion ($147.7b) deal completed, despite a sharp rally since the start of the year. The world's biggest brewer is still carrying US$106b ($159.2b) in debt taken on to pay for the deal, which was intended to boost its position in Africa and

