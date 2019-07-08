The entertainment heiress on why she's trying to shame the $250bn company that bears her name.

"Ugh. I hate it," Abigail Disney groans as I ask her to clear up once and for all just how much she is worth. It's easier to talk about sex than money, Walt Disney's grand-niece observes.

"The internet says I have half a billion dollars and I might have something close to that if I'd been investing aggressively," she says, repeating a line she has used before while dodging such questions. Today, though, sitting on the green banquette of an amber-lit restaurant off Manhattan's

