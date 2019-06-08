"You must love running," people often comment when they hear I've signed up for another marathon or see me leaving the office for a jog along New York's Hudson River path.

There are certainly many who do. Tim Chichester, a teacher who has just won a leg of the world's biggest corporate race in Rochester, New York, has no hesitation when I ask what motivates him. "I love it," he says emphatically.

For the briefest of moments, standing in the tunnel under Rochester's minor league baseball stadium where the three-and-a-half-mile race finished, I envy his unadulterated enjoyment more than his