Business

Lessons from Japan: Coping with low rates and inflation after the pandemic

12 minutes to read

Japan has weathered various economic storms over the last few decades. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Robin Harding and Chris Giles

Japan's bankers celebrated the end of the 1980s with raucous parties and an all-time high of 38,957 on the Nikkei stock index. It had been a magnificent decade and they all looked forward to another

