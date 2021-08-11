Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Hackers siphon $856m in cryptocurrencies, Poly Network says

3 minutes to read
The Poly Network breach would be among biggest heists in crypto industry. Photo / 123RF

The Poly Network breach would be among biggest heists in crypto industry. Photo / 123RF

Financial Times
By: Siddharth Venkataramakrishnan and Philip Stafford

A decentralised financial network has claimed hackers absconded with about US$600 million ($856.4m) worth of cryptocurrencies in one of the largest heists in the rapidly growing digital asset industry.

Poly Network, which links some of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.