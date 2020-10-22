Website of the Year

Business

From spas to psychedelics: The history of 'wellness'

5 minutes to read

The idea of a spa treatment is nothing new. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Beatrice Hodgkin

Pre-pandemic, the wellness economy was worth US$4.2tn, according to the Global Wellness Institute. It's a contemporary obsession now addressed by two British writers, each of whom has set out to explore the origins of wellness.

