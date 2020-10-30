Website of the Year

Earnings in the time of Covid: the dissonance of blowout profits

Muted stock price moves show optimism has been mostly priced in. Photo / AP

Financial Times

Lex OPINION:

Business appears to have shed all moorings to reality. Europe is plunging into a serious "second wave" of coronavirus. Yet record numbers of companies are beating profit expectations, with many upgrading earnings forecasts

