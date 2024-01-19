Burrata figs and prosciutto. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Late last year I was invited to be the guest speaker at the Katherine Mansfield House and Garden annual fundraiser, in a sit-down conversation about the books that have influenced me. In preparation, I read a number of Mansfield’s books, including the Katherine Mansfield Cookbook, which was published in 2018. This little cookbook contains a number of quotes from Mansfield, and provides an insight into the eating habits, social mores and manners of life more than 100 years ago in the places she visited and lived in, particularly New Zealand, London and France.

England, she describes as “merely an island of beef swimming in a warm gulf stream of gravy.” Of Swiss cooking she wrote “and the FOOD. It’s got no nerves. You know what I mean? It seems to lie down and wait for you; the very steaks are meek. There’s no contact between you and it. You’re not attracted. You don’t feel that keenness to meet it and know more of it and get on very intimate terms. The asparagus is always stone dead. As to the purée de pommes de terre, you feel inclined to call it uncle.” Reading this made me wonder if a lot of the dull, stifled cooking that prevailed in New Zealand restaurants during the 1960s and 70s could, in fact, be attributed to the legions of Swiss chefs who ruled over the kitchens of the tourist hotel corporation hotels at that time. The food was exactly as ghastly as Mansfield described.

Editor Nicola Saker writes in the introduction to the Mansfield cookbook, “Mansfield understood how good food could be simple, but also delight and seduce: ‘I feel gay and at peace – the whole house takes the air. Lunch is ready. I have a baked egg, apricots and cream, cheese straws and black coffee. How delicious’. "

The appeal of simple, good food is timeless. A ripe juicy fig served with a slice of paper-thin sweet and salty prosciutto, a sun-kissed tomato sliced and drizzled with really good quality extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, salt and pepper, cobs of just-picked sweetcorn boiled for no more than 3 minutes and served with lashings of butter, salt and pepper, or fresh raspberries and vanilla icecream. These enduring tastes are memorable for the quality of the ingredients that make them - the fig must drip with sweetness, the tomato burst with a pow in your mouth. While the sun shines, tastes like these are ours for the picking.

Zucchini and Goat’s Cheese Crostini

This is my go-to snack or finger food when zucchini are in season. If making ahead of time, prepare the crostini and the topping separately and assemble at the last minute to ensure the crostini remain crisp. The mixture is also delicious tossed through pasta with a little of the pasta cooking water to loosen.

Ready in 25 minutes

Serves 4-6 as a starter or snack

3-4 zucchini

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

finely grated zest of 1 lemon

a pinch of chilli flakes

60g soft goat cheese or goat feta, crumbled

10-12 basil leaves, finely torn, plus extra to serve

salt and ground black pepper, to taste

16-20 crostini to serve

Coarsely grate the zucchini on to a clean teatowel, pull up the sides, twist and squeeze tightly over a sink or bowl to remove liquid. Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan and add zucchini, garlic, lemon zest and chilli flakes.

Stir-fry over a medium heat until zucchini is softened but not brown (about 5 minutes). Remove from heat and allow to cool for at least 10 minutes. Mix in cheese and basil and season to taste. To serve, dollop mixture on to grilled or baked Crostini bases and top with extra basil leaves.

Burrata Figs and Prosciutto

Juicy ripe figs with creamy burrata and salty/sweet prosciutto is such a decadently delicious combination. In the absence of figs you can use ripe summer tomatoes with equal success.

Ready in 10 minutes

Serves 4

1 ball burrata, drained and torn into chunks

4 large or 8 medium very ripe figs, halved

4 very thin slices of prosciutto or parma ham, torn

A little boutique extra virgin olive oil or yuzu oil

Drizzle of pomegranate molasses or vincotto

Small handful basil leaves

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Arrange mozzarella, figs and proscuitto or parma ham on a serving platter or individual plates. Drizzle with a little olive oil and pomegranate molasses or vincotto, scatter with basil leaves and season with salt and pepper.

Butter and Balsamic Slow-Roasted Tomatoes

When you cook tomatoes at a low temperature for a long time you concentrate their flavour, giving them an intense melt-in-the-mouth succulence. The butter enriches and heightens their flavour. I like to serve these on top of crostini or bruschetta, with labne cheese and pita crisps, or on toast with poached or jammy eggs. I often prepare a double recipe as they can be used in so many great ways – heated and tossed through pasta with fresh herbs, served as a sauce for steak, chicken or fish, or blended up with some chicken stock and heated, for a terrific soup.

Ready in about 1¼-1½ hours

Serves 6

1kg cherry tomatoes or 18 small vine tomatoes, stalks intact

60g butter

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

½ tsp salt

Ground black pepper

1 tsp sugar

Preheat oven to 150C. Line a baking tray with baking paper and spread the tomatoes out on top in a single layer. If you are using vine tomatoes, carefully cut the vines into bunches of 3-4 tomatoes, leaving the stems intact.

Dot around the butter, drizzle over vinegar, sprinkle over the salt, pepper and sugar. Bake for 1¼ hours for cherry toms, and 1½ hours for vine tomatoes, or until the tomatoes are slightly shrivelled. Serve warm with the buttery juices. If they have cooled and the butter has started to set, return to oven to warm slightly. Serve with the buttery juices.

Butter and Balsamic Slow Roasted Tomatoes keep in the fridge for about a week and can be reheated. Accompany with Crispy Garlic Pita Breads (see below). Serves 6-8.

Crispy Garlic Pita Breads

Use the flat side of a heavy knife to crush 2 peeled cloves garlic and ½ tsp salt to a fine paste. Mix with ⅓ cup olive oil in a small bowl. Split 5 large pita breads and brush both sides with the oil mixture. Cut each round into 6 wedges. Spread out in a single layer on a baking tray. Sprinkle with a little salt. Bake in an oven preheated to 150C until crisp and lightly golden – 25-30 minutes. Store in an airtight container. Makes 60.





by Yvonne Lorkin

Zucchini and Goat’s Cheese Crostini

Tinpot Hut Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023 $23.50

Wow! This is a crisp kick in the pants if ever I tasted one. Erupting with lemon zest, sweet pea, peach, and passionfruit brightness, this new sauvignon from Fiona Turner also offers a lovely lick of jalapeno to finish. It’s a sauvignon that has everything going for it including Artificial Intelligence and personal assistant skills. For example, even though I consider myself a strong, intelligent, educated woman, I still need a large glass of it to help me spell words like “Wed-nes-day”, “liaise” and “licence”. And its talents also include being beyond triumphant with anything featuring goat’s cheese. tinpothut.co.nz

Tinpot Hut Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023.

Burrata Figs and Prosciutto

On Giants’ Shoulders Martinborough Pinot Gris 2022 $30

If rich, fleshy pinot gris is your jam, then go grab the Molenberg and flick on the toaster buddy, because tonight we feast! Crafted by ex-Dry River winemaker Wilco Lam at quite possibly the tiniest winery in the land (a teensy old shed on the Porters’ Vineyard), it bursts with baked quince and nashi layers underpinned by soft, creamy, toasty notes from a 12-month, sleepy-soak in old oak barrels. It’s a knee-wobblingly wonderful match for burrata, figs and salty prosciutto. ongiantsshoulders.co.nz

On Giants' Shoulders Martinborough Pinot Gris 2022.

Butter and Balsamic Slow-Roasted Tomatoes

Seresin Mārama Limited Release Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 $40

The Mārama is one of my all-time favourite sauvignon blancs, not just because it’s biodynamically grown and organically made, but because it also has that magical marzipan-laced aroma from careful barrel fermentation and extended maturation. Hints of jalapeno, smoked capsicum, lemongrass, and elderflower aromatics weave through a rich, creamy, citrus, and dried herb complexity. Refreshing and fabulous and ready for action, it’s exactly the kind of sauvignon to suit any situation. Serve with a slight chill and an enormous bowl of these buttery, balsamic-baked toms. bythebottle.co.nz

Seresin Mārama Limited Release Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022.



