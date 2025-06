Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Toasted macadamia nuts add flavour and texture to this tasty pasta dish. Photo / Fresh Media

Bow tie pasta is perfect for this vegetarian dish as its shape stands up well to the pieces of broccoli. Toasted macadamia nuts add a delicious crunch to the meal.

Lemony pasta with macadamias

Serves 4

Ingredients

350g Diamond bow tie pasta