2 tsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
3 cups small broccoli florets
1 400g can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
3 Tbsp feta cheese, crumbled
80g FreshLife macadamia nuts
¼ tsp fresh black pepper, or more to taste
Freshly grated cheese
Method
- Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. When the water boils, add the pasta, and cook according to the packet instructions.
- While the pasta is cooking, heat a large nonstick fry pan and gently toast the macadamia nuts until golden and fragrant. Remove and set aside.
- Heat the olive oil gently in the same pan and cook the garlic for 1-2 minutes.
- Increase the heat to medium, add the broccoli and cook for about 5 minutes. If the pan seems too dry, add a couple of spoonfuls of the pasta water.
- Stir in the cannellini beans, lemon zest and juice, ¼ cup pasta water, feta cheese, and toasted macadamia nuts. Stir gently to bring everything together, add the cooked and drained pasta and cook for 1-2 minutes to heat through. Add more pasta water little by little if the sauce is too dry. Season to taste with black pepper.
- Top each serving with some freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
-fresh.co.nz