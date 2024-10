Balsamic-roasted tomatoes and zucchini make a great side dish. Photo / Olivia Moore

I sometimes add a chopped red onion to the mix for extra flavour, but this is not necessary. Serve warm as a side dish or toss through cooked pasta for an easy vegetarian dinner. You can also cool them and toss through salad greens.

Balsamic-roasted tomatoes and zucchini recipe

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25-30 minutes

Serves 4