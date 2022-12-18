Annabel Langbein. Picture / Supplied.

I’ve been pondering lately what exactly it is that transforms a meal into a Christmas lunch or dinner (ours is always a late lunch, served about 3pm). Yes, it’s having family together, but when they aren’t around, how do you evoke that Christmas spirit, the feeling of contentment and joie de vivre of having the people you care about most in the world around you? I can see some of you rolling your eyes, doubtless recalling fraught and harried Christmas meals when Sally argued with Barry, Uncle John got drunk and obnoxious, or you were left all alone to deal with the gargantuan task of feeding everyone and/or the overwhelming mission of cleaning up. And yes, I’ll warrant Christmas can be stressful.

For all of that, Christmas dinner remains one of our most treasured, time-honoured, anchoring, rituals. The year simply would not be the same without it.

These days, with kids abroad, we often find ourselves with the waifs and strays Christmas lunch. It’s ever so lonely having to spend Christmas day on your own. Friends who don’t have family around, people who live on their own, in fact, anyone we know who doesn’t have somewhere already organised to be on Christmas Day is warmly welcomed to share our table. It always makes for a lot of fun.

Pick a flavour theme (Mediterranean, Moroccan, Indian, Asian, Pasifika, etc), roughly map out a menu and get everyone to bring a course or a dish. Haul out the best china and clean the silver. Set the table with crackers so everyone can put on a silly hat and tell the world’s worst jokes. Put out little bowls of cherries and figs and almonds. Light candles and put on carols (or cheesy Christmas tunes, if that’s your vibe). Set a (small) budget for everyone to bring one lucky dip present.

As a first course, put together a big platter to serve with fresh, crusty bread.

Cater for all food preferences with lots of vegetable dishes - a bowl of roasted kūmara, parsnip, beets and/or pumpkin topped with a drizzle of fresh orange juice or pomegranate molasses, olive oil and toasted pumpkin seeds; a big salad of baby leaves, peas, edamame, avocado, thinly shaved fennel, crumbled creamy feta and a tangy Dijon vinaigrette, a plate of roasted carrots with Greek yoghurt and a sprinkle of dukkah, maybe a bowl of ratatouille or caponata. Always, new potatoes tossed in butter with fresh mint.

The scene is set, the tasks are shared, it’s time for a fun, easy and delicious Christmas lunch.

Platter of melon with mint and prosciutto. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth





Platter of melon with mint and prosciutto

You can mix up this salad with melon, papaya or tomato, swap out the mozzarella for chunks of creamy feta or marinated buffalo cheese and use slices of cold smoked salmon in place of the prosciutto, or serve on the side. However you choose to put it together, a platter like this makes a great first course.

Ready in 20 minutes

Serves 8-10

250–300g fresh watercress tips or rocket leaves

1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and ground black pepper

½ rock melon, peeled and thinly sliced

½ honeydew melon, peeled and thinly sliced

2 Tbsp lime juice

20 mint leaves, finely shredded

8–10 very thin slices prosciutto, rolled into loose rosettes

2 limes, halved and thinly sliced

Toss leaves with oil, season with salt and pepper and arrange on a large platter.

Arrange sliced melons on top. Drizzle with lime juice and scatter with mint leaves and lime slices.

Top with prosciutto.





Tarragon and garlic butterfly chicken. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Tarragon and garlic butterfly chicken

When I was growing up, roast chicken was such a treat. These days it’s one of the cheaper protein options, but spend a little more on an organic or free-range bird and you won’t be disappointed. Roast chicken remains one of the yummiest things to serve at any special occasion. Slathering a simple herb and garlic butter all over a chicken before it’s roasted delivers a sensational flavour for very little effort. The butter is also delicious tossed through new-season potatoes.

Ready in 1¼ hours

Serves 8-10

2 large (size 14 or 16) whole organic or free-range chickens

18-20 shallots, peeled and halved

4 tarragon sprigs

TARRAGON GARLIC BUTTER

100g butter, at room temperature

6 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup tarragon leaves

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp salt

Preheat oven to 180C fan bake and line a large roasting dish with baking paper for easy clean-up.

To make the tarragon garlic butter, place all ingredients in a food processor and whizz to combine.

To butterfly the chickens, use a sharp pair of kitchen scissors or shears to cut down the backbone of each bird (you can cut down both sides of the backbone and remove it, or just cut down one side and leave it in). Place chickens skin-side up on a clean board and press flat with the palm of your hand until they form a butterfly shape. Spread the butter evenly over each of the chickens on both sides.

Place chickens skin-side up in the prepared roasting dish with the shallots and tarragon. Roast until the chickens are golden, the juices run clear when they are skewered in the thickest part of the thigh and the liquids inside are brown not red (about 40-45 minutes depending on size). Transfer to a board, cover with a clean tea towel and allow to stand for about 10 minutes before carving into portions.

Serve hot, warm or at room temperature with the cooked shallots.





Strawberry limoncello tiramisu. Photo / Manja Wachsmuth

Strawberry limoncello tiramisu

This is so easy and wickedly good. If you haven’t got limoncello, the same amount of Cointreau or another orange-flavoured liqueur also works well with the strawberries. For an non-alcoholic version, use lemon syrup in place of limoncello.

Ready in 30 mins + chilling

Serves 10-12

300g plain sponge cake, cut into 3cm cubes

2 punnets fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

MASCARPONE MIXTURE

4 eggs, separated

½ cup icing sugar

400g mascarpone

1 tsp vanilla extract

Rind of 1 lemon, finely zested

SYRUP

1 cup sugar

½ cup water

½ cup lemon juice

¾ cup limoncello

TO SERVE

300ml cream, chilled

2 Tbsp icing sugar

2 Tbsp finely chopped almonds, walnuts or pistachios

Prepare sponge cubes, divide into three piles. Hull and slice berries. Put these all to one side.

Make the syrup by heating the sugar and water in a small pot, stirring until dissolved. Take off heat and mix in lemon juice and limoncello. Divide syrup into three (so you don’t use too much at the start and run out).

Using an electric mixer, beat egg yolks and sugar until thick and creamy. Beat in mascarpone and lemon rind. In a separate clean bowl (and clean mixer whisks, if using), whisk egg whites until soft peaks form when the whisk or electric mixer is lifted. Fold gently into mascarpone mixture. Chill.

Place one-third of the sponge in a single layer in the bottom of a 10-12 cup capacity glass serving bowl. Spoon one-third of the syrup over the sponge, ensuring each piece is coated. Divide half of the mascarpone mixture over the top. Cover with half the strawberries, then another layer of the sponge pieces. Brush or drizzle over another third of the syrup. Top with the rest of the mascarpone mixture, followed by the rest of the strawberries.

Arrange a final layer of sponge on top and cover with the final third of the syrup. Chill for at least 2 hours or cover and chill for up to 24 hours.

Just before serving, whip cream and icing sugar until firm peaks form. Spread over the top of the tiramisu and garnish with pistachios.





Match these with ...

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Platter of rocket, melon, mozzarella and prosciutto)

Yalumba South Australian Organic Viognier 2021 ($22)

The great Annie Lennox once belted out, “Stop what you’re doing, get down upon your knees, I’ve a message for you that you better believe.” She was talking about the fact that there’s no finer partner for prosciutto than viognier (vee-yon-yay). For viognier uberfans like moi, Yalumba is like my Graceland. A place of pilgrimage and worship. The way Luisa Rose, their chief winemaker, can expertly cram acres of apricot, orange zest, jasmine, white pepper, nectarine, and that hard-to-capture acidity into every bottle, every blinkin’ year, is astounding. And this particular year is particularly delicious, particularly luscious, and particularly lengthy. Blackmarket.co.nz

(Tarragon and garlic butterfly chickens)

Villa Maria Single Vineyard Keltern Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay 2020 ($90)

You’ll get five decent-sized glasses from one bottle. So here’s what I reckon you should do. You and four mates could each chip in $18 to snaffle a bottle of this mind-warpingly lovely chardonnay then share it over Annabel’s champion Christmas chicken dish. With exotically intense caramelised oak and grilled nectarine notes, a seductively energetic core, a flinty, mineral-laced mid-palate and a juicy, citrus-laced finish which drives across the tongue and gums like a liquid Rolls-Royce. A superstar. Villamariawines.com

Strawberry and limoncello tiramisu

Manly Spirits Small Batch Zesty Limoncello 700ml ($60)

Thankfully chemical engineer and founder David Whittaker only made a “small batch” of this limoncello, because a large batch would send me bankrupt. I’d buy all of it! From the cute little silver koi carp on the cap, to its eyebrow-lifting, hand-peeled, lemony intensity on the nose and palate, it’s incredibly pure, has a hint of honey, lemon myrtle, eucalyptus and is just the most delicious thing. With great length of flavour and buckets of personality, it’s one of my favourite limoncellos for summer sipping. Society.liquor.co.nz



