Whenever I invite people over these days, I always ask if there is anything in the way of food or drinks that they can’t or don’t eat. Few things can throw you more than sitting down at the table and hearing someone say, “Oh I can’t eat that” or “Sorry, I’m gluten-free.” Forewarned is forearmed.

Our son Sean is coeliac and whenever he’s around I have to completely de-gluten the entire kitchen - washing bowls and whisks and pots, wiping down benches and ensuring there is nothing in the pantry that I could accidently poison him with, as even the tiniest trace of gluten makes him really sick.

Putting aside autoimmune conditions like coeliac disease, the chances are these days, that in any given group, there’s likely to be at least one person with specific dietary requirements of some form or other. Gluten-free is pretty easy to accommodate, as you can buy really good gluten-free flour mixes at the supermarket these days. You can also make your own gluten-free flour by combining 1½ cups brown rice flour, ¾ cup potato flour, ¼ cup tapioca flour and 1 tsp of Xantham gum (makes 2½ cups). Always check labels carefully, especially on any processed foods. Cornflour, for example, sounds like it wouldn’t contain gluten but it often does. Lots of Asian sauces like soy sauce, oyster sauce and hoisin contain gluten. Tamari is a good gluten-free substitute for soy sauce, and you can now buy GF oyster sauce and hoisin sauce.

Adapting recipes to be dairy-free is usually fairly easy — any non-dairy milk such as oat, soy, almond or rice milk can be used in place of regular milk, while coconut cream can be used in place of cream or yoghurt to deliver richness. Grapeseed or olive oil can be used to replace melted butter; and coconut oil for softened or cold butter.

If you need to cook without eggs, the liquid from canned chickpeas and pulses, known as aquafaba, is a useful egg substitute, especially when it comes to baking and making mayonnaise, with 3 Tbsp of aquafaba equating to one egg. It whips up to a thick meringue consistency and can be used as an egg white substitute for meringues or pavlova. You can also use 1 Tbsp of ground flaxseed with 3 Tbsp of water to replace an egg in baked goods.

Vegetarians avoid meat, poultry, game, fish and shellfish, while vegans also choose to additionally avoid dairy, eggs and honey. When a recipe calls for Worcestershire sauce (which contains anchovies) use tamari. Tamari is also a good substitute for fish sauce. Use maple syrup, date syrup or agave syrup in place of honey.

The following recipes are all vegetarian and vegan-friendly, and great to take along to a potluck or barbecue, or add to the table on Christmas Day.





Turkish lentil kofte

This is my go-to vegetarian and vegan party dish. It’s also dairy-free.





Ready in 50 minutes, plus cooling

Makes 24





1 cup dried red lentils, rinsed and drained

2 cups water

½ cup fine bulghur wheat

1 tsp salt

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, very finely chopped

1 Tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp chilli flakes

2 spring onions, very finely chopped

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp finely chopped parsley leaves

TO SERVE (optional)

Small cos/romaine or baby gem lettuce leaves, minty spinach dip (see below) and lemon wedges





Bring lentils and water to a boil in a large pot. Simmer until lentils are soft and water has been absorbed (30 minutes). Remove from heat, stir in bulghur wheat and salt, cover and cool. Heat oil and cook onion, tomato paste, cumin and chilli over a medium heat until onion is soft but not brown (about 8 minutes).

Stir into lentils with the remaining ingredients. It can be prepared to this point and chilled for up to 24 hours. When ready to serve, use wet hands to shape spoonfuls of mixture into oval shapes.

Serve at room temperature with lettuce and dressing, if desired.

MINTY SPINACH DIP

Blend together 1 cup natural yoghurt or vegan mayonnaise, 2 handfuls spinach, 12 mint leaves, 1 Tbsp lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Garnish with 1 Tbsp toasted sunflower seeds.





Summer vegetable tart with chia oat pastry

Leave out the feta cheese for a vegan version.





Ready in 1 hour

Serves 8





1 recipe chia oat pastry (see below) or 500g shortcrust pastry

3 Tbsp pesto or tapenade

120g feta, finely crumbled (optional)

250g cherry tomatoes, halved

1 large tomato, cut into chunks

1 zucchini, thinly sliced

1 corn cob, kernels sliced off, or ½ cup defrosted corn kernels

1 small red pepper/bell pepper, cut into chunks

½ small red onion, very thinly sliced

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp thyme leaves

½ tsp salt ground black pepper, to taste

Sprigs of thyme or oregano, to garnish





Preheat oven to 170C fan bake and line an oven tray with baking paper. Roll out pastry to a 32cm square on prepared baking paper. Spread with pesto or tapenade, leaving a 1cm border around the edge. Scatter over most of the feta, if using, reserving a little for the top.

Combine all remaining ingredients except herb garnish in a bowl and toss to coat vegetables in oil and seasonings. Scatter evenly over the pastry base and sprinkle over reserved feta, if using.

Bake until pastry is crisp and vegetables are tender and starting to brown (about 40 minutes).

Serve warm or at room temperature, topped with a scattering of herbs.





CHIA OAT PASTRY

Ready in 10 mins, plus chilling

Makes 500g, enough for one large tart . Dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan.





½ cup water

1 Tbsp chia seeds

1½ cups wholemeal flour or GF flour

1 cup quick rolled oats

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

½ cup neutral oil





Mix water and chia seeds in a small bowl and leave to absorb for 5 minutes. Combine flour, oats, salt and baking powder in a large mixing bowl and make a well in the centre.

Mix the oil into the chia mixture and add to the dry ingredients, stirring with a knife until the dough comes together in a softish ball (if it appears at all dry and flaky add a little more oil). Turn out on to the bench and knead a few times to pick up all the crumbs. Wrap in baking paper and chill for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours until needed.









Freekeh with eggplant and herbs





Freekeh is an ancient Middle Eastern grain with a lovely, toothsome texture, but this salad works equally well with 2 cups of any cooked grain. This recipe is vegetarian, vegan and dairy-free. For a gluten-free variation use quinoa instead of freekeh.





Ready in 30 minutes

Serves 6





2 eggplants

1 cup freekeh

2 strips lemon zest, cut with a vegetable peeler

2 cups boiling water

1 tsp salt, plus extra to taste

2 cloves garlic, crushed to a paste with a little salt

¼ cup lemon juice

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup chopped coriander leaves

2 Tbsp chopped parsley leaves

Ground black pepper, to taste

A drizzle of natural yoghurt or vegan mayonnaise, to serve (optional, leave out for vegans)

½ cup toasted pine nuts or slivered almonds, to garnish





Preheat oven to 220C fan bake. Place whole eggplant on a lined oven dish and roast until it is soft and the flesh has collapsed (about 40 minutes).

While the eggplant is roasting, rinse freekeh in a sieve, then place in a pot with lemon zest, water and salt. Bring to a simmer, reduce heat to low and cook until water has fully absorbed (about 12 minutes). Remove from heat and discard lemon zest.

Peel eggplant and chop flesh. Mix flesh with garlic paste, lemon juice and oil. Stir into the cooked freekeh with coriander, parsley and salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle with yoghurt, if desired, and sprinkle with nuts.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin





Freekeh with Eggplant And Herbs

Sawmill Low Carb Pale Ale 300ml (6pk $23)

The lemony, coriandery, garlicy goodness of this dish just cries out for something that’ll freshen up every forkful. Which is why a crisp, cleansing pale ale like this new release from Sawmill is perfect. Stressing about carbs on carbs? Fret not. This gently tropical, nutty, herbaceous new brew only has 50 per cent of the carbohydrate content of most mainstream pale ales but to avoid the beer lacking in body and mouthfeel, they’ve used a selection of non-barley malts which maintain them through other means rather than sweetness. Excellent. Sawmillbrewery.co.nz

Harvest Vegetable Tart with chia oat pastry

Forrest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 ($25)

Pair this farmers’ market in a pie with a citrus-stacked, herbaceously hefty white wine like the classic Forrest Sauvignon. Night-harvested grapes sourced from four vineyards around Renwick in the Wairau Valley were processed in stainless steel tanks to preserve the passionfruit purity and lime layers, then it was left on its yeast lees to create textural creaminess and just the tiniest squeak of oak was used to add extra complexity. Classic sauvignon for summer tarts. And vegetable pastries too. Forrest.co.nz

Turkish Lentil Kofte

Domain Road Defiance Central Otago Pinot Gris 2022 ($27)

All those deep flavours of cumin, chilli, tomato and lemon deserve a wine with punch and pluck which is why I’m recommending this incredible, nashi, nutmeg and quince-laced wine from Bannockburn Central Otago. Alluringly aromatic and overflowing with white peach, yellow apples and finishing with a peacock’s tail of saucy spices, it’s a clean, slightly sweet and seriously delicious example from owner/winemaker Graeme Crosbie and his team. Domainroad.co.nz



