A foodie friend texted me the other day to tell me that after spending hours labouring over lots of fiddly finger food for a party and deciding at the last minute to throw in a tray or two of bog-standard frozen supermarket sausage rolls, it was the sausage rolls that were the star of the show. Isn’t it always the way? We think we want new and exciting eating options or we want people to think we’re adventurous eaters but, at heart, most of us actually are not.

Let’s not mock a good sausage roll. It ticks all the boxes for the perfect finger food – bite-size, durable, moreish, filling and, most of all, easily recognisable. It’s just a tad predictable. But at the other end of the scale, when the gluten-free and dairy-free mushroom sago crisps with wasabi and sesame emulsion, pickled shiitakes and wasabi powder were being passed around at a fancy party recently, I think I must have scoffed most of them.

Most people, on hearing the description and looking at this exotic puffy thing sitting on the board, smiled politely and said, “No thanks.” They had no idea of all the deliciousness they were missing out on. In my experience, (once, unfortunately, at a fancy party in Hong Kong, against every inclination in my body, I swallowed a mouthful of roasted silkworms) there is always the little voice in your head saying, “What if I don’t like it? Then what?” Faced with something unrecognisable on the canape tray, the little voice is likely going to win.

The current trend for butter boards on Instagram and TikTok is tipped to overtake cheese and charcuterie boards. Butter, spread on a board, jazzed up with a few toppings and served with bread. Genius. Even with the price of butter being as high as it is, a butter board is a lot less expensive to put together than a board made with cheese and/or sliced meats, and can be made to look equally WOW.

This is not something that you need a recipe for, you simply spread lashings of softened fresh (i.e. not sitting in the fridge for the past month) butter liberally over a serving board or platter and then garnish with whatever combination of flavours takes your fancy - think herbs, garlic, spices, chilli, crispy bacon or crispy shallots, edible flowers, flaky salt and anything else that takes your fancy (preferably not all together). My current preferred combo for a butter board topping sees a generous zesting of lemon rind, a good scattering of finely chopped soft herbs (think dill, parsley, basil), lots of thin slices of radishes, sometimes a few edible flower petals like marigolds or borage, and a sprinkle of flaky salt.

The key to success here is the bread - you want really fresh, really crusty artisan bread, with a glossy, chewy crumb. Slice it up and serve alongside the butter board with a butter knife to spread.

Cheers to the festive season!

Coriander and chilli fish balls with spicy mango sauce

Red cod is a sustainable species that’s on the less expensive end of the price scale and works perfectly in these tasty little fish balls. Canned mangoes make fast work of the dipping sauce. It goes well with chicken or any seafood.

Ready in 30 minutes

Makes 24, Serves 8-10 as finger food

FISH BALLS

300g boneless skinless white fish, in chunks

1 spring onion, roughly chopped

½ cup coriander, roughly chopped

½ long red chilli (or more to taste), seeded and roughly chopped

1 tsp grated ginger

Rind of 1 lime, finely zested

2 Tbsp fish sauce

1 egg white

Oil for frying

HOT AND SPICY MANGO DIPPING SAUCE

425g can of mangoes plus ¼ cup of the juice from the can.

½ long red chilli, seeded and roughly chopped

½ clove peeled garlic

1 Tbsp finely minced ginger

3 Tbsp lime or lemon juice

½ tsp salt

¼ cup chopped coriander

Make the dipping sauce first. Drain mangoes, reserving ¼ cup of the juice from the can. Place mangoes and reserved juice in a food processor with chilli, garlic, ginger, lime or lemon juice, salt and coriander, and blitz to a smooth puree. If not using at once, cover and chill. Keeps in the fridge for about a week.

To make the fish balls, place all ingredients except oil in a food processor and blend to a fine paste.

Heat 2cm of oil in a large heavy frying pan. Cook a little of the mixture first to check for seasoning and spice and adjust if needed. Drop heaped teaspoons of the mixture into the hot oil and cook, without flattening, over medium-high heat turning until golden and brown on all sides and springy to the touch. Remove from oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Repeat to cook rest of mixture adding more oil to pan as needed between batches.

These can be made in advance and reheated in a 180C oven for 5 minutes. Serve with dipping sauce.





Twice-baked potato skins with garlic cream dressing

A classic combo of super-crunchy potato skins with a tangy sour cream dressing, served up by the trayful. For a vegetarian version, replace the bacon with 1 cup diced gherkins and sprinkle these over with the spring onions before serving.

Ready in 1 hour 50 mins

Serves 8-10

2kg floury small to medium-sized potatoes, scrubbed

2 Tbsp oil, plus extra to rub the potatoes

2 Tbsp Thai sweet chilli sauce

Salt and ground black pepper

8 rashers streaky bacon, finely diced, optional

1 cup grated cheese or 150g crumbled feta cheese

TO SERVE

1 cup sour cream

1 clove garlic, minced

Pinch salt

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 spring onions, finely sliced and/or a big handful of dill, chopped

Rub potatoes all over with a little oil and bake at 180C for 40-50 minutes, or until tender. Remove from oven and, when cool enough to handle, cut in half and scoop out most of the potato (save potato for another use – it will keep for several days in the fridge and makes great mash or potato cakes). Place potato skins on a baking tray, scoop-side up. Increase oven temp to 200C. Mix oil with Thai sweet chilli sauce brush all over the inside of the potato shells. Season with salt and pepper, and bake until crispy and golden, 20-30 minutes. (Potato skins can be prepared in advance to this point a few hours before serving.)

Mix sour cream with garlic, salt and lemon juice and put to one side.

Mix sour cream with garlic, salt and lemon juice and put to one side.

Sprinkle shells with bacon, if using, and cheese and return to the oven until cheese is fully melted and bacon is crispy (10-15 minutes). Dollop with the sour cream mixture and sprinkle with spring onions to serve.





Lychee ginger fizz

You can make this as strong or weak as you like by altering the amount of ginger ale. The frozen lychees double as ice cubes.

Ready in 10 minutes, plus freezing

Makes a large jug, enough for 10 to 12 drinks.

2 cans lychees in syrup

2 fat thumbs (each about 6cm) of ginger, peeled and grated or minced

1 cup lime juice, chilled, plus an extra whole lime

2 cups dark rum, chilled

2 cup chilled ginger ale, or more to taste





Drain lychees, reserving the juice in the fridge. Place lychees on a tray in the freezer. (Once frozen, free-flow them in a bag – they’ll keep for weeks in the freezer.)

To assemble, transfer the chilled juice to a serving jug. Collect the grated ginger in a piece of muslin then twist and squeeze out the juice into the jug (if you don’t have any muslin, use your bare hand).

Add lime juice, rum and ginger ale. Slice extra lime very thinly (a mandolin is ideal) and add to the jug with frozen lychees.

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Coriander and chilli fish balls)

Mills Reef Reserve Hawke’s Bay Pinot Gris 2021 ($23)

One of my all-time favourite foods has to be Asian-inspired fish cakes, and having made a tonne of them with this recipe this week, I can hand-on-heart tell you that this rich and lusciously textural pinot gris is the perfect match. A tweak of rose-gold colour indicates the juice has spent a bit of time soaking on the pinky-grey skins of the grapes. The nose is nashi-and-nutmeg-focused, with peach, apple and quince notes on the palate and a long, dry, generously proportioned finish. Each sip wraps itself around the chilli, coriander and spicy mango magically. hernebaycellars.co.nz

(Twice-baked potato skins with garlic cream dressing)

Tuatara Reptilian West Coast IPA 330ml 6pk ($23)

I want to personally blame potato skins for my not being able to fit into skinny jeans or wear anything cut on the bias. My love of recipes like this and my love of hoovering them down with hearty, hoppy brews like this wickedly good WCIPA from tasty old Tuatara. Rich and resinous, with a creamy undertone, it washes across that garlic dressing like a 6.4 per cent abv tsunami of tropicality and also hoists solid herbaceousness upon the finish. bigbarrel.co.nz

(Lychee ginger fizz)

Black Heart Rum 1000ml ($45)

Before you get all hissy because I haven’t recommended one of the many lovely, locally crafted rums for this recipe, just take off your panic pants and slip on some logic leggings for a second. This is a drink recipe. A drink which calls for the addition of 2 cups of dark rum. Imagine you were the maker of the delicious and deservedly pricey Lunatic & Lover, or Broken Heart, Grenada Bay or Honest rum, Russell rum, Embassy rum or The NZ Rum Co, and I say, “This rum is super-delicious because of blah blah blah, and that’s why I reckon you should pour 500ml of it into a jug of frozen lychees, ginger ale and lime juice.” There’d be some head-scratching right? Which is why I’m suggesting the darn good, deeply-flavoured, all-purpose, easy-to-find Black Heart. It’s excellent value for money and you can splosh a couple of cups into this fizz and still have loads left over for a sneaky rum and coke down the track. Available everywhere.