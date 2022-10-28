Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein's budget recipes with a look to India - curry, dhal and naan bread. Yvonne Lorkin's drinks matches

By Annabel Langbein
9 mins to read
Pumpkin dhal dip. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Pumpkin dhal dip. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

I found myself at the supermarket checkout the other day, my mouth hanging open in gormless disbelief, as I took in the total of my purchases on the screen display. I carefully perused the entries

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle