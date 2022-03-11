Chicken baked with fennel and olives. Annabel Langbein Media

A couple of weeks ago we made the journey south from Auckland to Wānaka, a five-day roadie that took us through Hawke's Bay and Marlborough, down along the foothills of the Southern Alps, on into the Mackenzie Country and finally home. Normally, at this time of year, everything looks parched and bleached-out, but it's been a wet summer for much of the country and the landscape felt rich and lush. Golden heads of maize swayed in the late summer breeze, fat stock grazed in verdant pastures. All along the route, small roadside stalls with honesty boxes offering fresh farm eggs, stonefruit, berries, apples, vegetables and honey paid testimony to the rich pickings of summer. Had there been time, I would have happily hopped out to forage the wild apples along the roadside, or collect wild berries or fennel seeds.

I've never seen so much wild fennel. The length of the country, in every roadside ditch and knoll, wild fennel was growing abundantly, its pretty lime green umbrella heads laden with seeds. I could easily have filled every single pantry in New Zealand with enough fennel seed to last a lifetime.

As kids, we were always told that wild fennel was poisonous. In hindsight, I think this was to deter us from picking the lookalike hemlock, which comes from the same family but is deadly poisonous. Fortunately, fennel has such a distinctive liquorice/aniseed-like smell, there can be no confusion. (Hemlock has a rotten, almost bitter stench, definitely not aniseed-like. This said, if you spot a dead plant with nothing green to crush and sniff, unless it smells like fennel, leave it alone.)

The main difference between wild fennel and cultivated varieties comes down to the lack of a big, juicy bulb at the base of wild fennel. These plants are rangy things but their leaf tips and seeds are universally appreciated. In Greece and Italy you'll often see wizened old women picking wild fennel to use in their cooking - chopping up the leafy tips to add to potato and fish dishes, peeling back the stems in small spring plants to find the crunchy hearts for a salad, or saving the seeds for their baking and stews.

The aromatic seeds from both wild and cultivated fennel are one of my favourite spices. They turn up as a flavouring in cakes, bread, cured meats, sausages and meat stuffings. In Indian restaurants the seeds are commonly served as mukhwas, a colourful snack served after a meal as a digestive and mouth freshener. They can also be sprouted and added to salads, brewed in refreshing and calming teas.

As fennel is a perennial plant, you can cut off the plants at the base as they start to go to seed and they will re-sprout with fresh young growth. Chop this into salads, or strew as an aromatic base for roast pork or roast chicken. Or you can leave them to grow into bulbs. I always let a couple of plants go to seed in my garden so that I can collect the pollen from the flowers. Cut off the flower heads before they have set seed and hang them upside down in a paper bag. Once dried, shake to dislodge the pollen. Use it wherever you might use fennel seed for a milder and less woody anise flavour. It also looks pretty scattered over the plate.

Chicken baked with fennel and olives

Fennel makes a good substitute for leeks and in my garden it's ready well before the leeks are. It goes especially well with Mediterranean flavours, as demonstrated in this simple oven bake.

Ready in 1 hour

Serves 6

3 Tbsp oil

6 skin-on chicken leg quarters or boneless breasts, excess fat trimmed off

Salt and ground pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 red onions, peeled, halved and thinly sliced

1 large or 2 medium heads fennel halved lengthways, then thinly sliced lengthways

1 cup chicken stock

½ cup cream

4-5 tomatoes, cored and chopped (or 1 x 400g can tomatoes, drained

and chopped)

Salt and ground black pepper

12 green olives

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Preheat oven to 180C. Heat half the oil in a large heavy pan. Season chicken and brown well all over.

Remove chicken from pan and place in a baking dish. Drain off the fat from pan.

Add rest of oil to pan and gently cook garlic, onion, and fennel until softened, 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add chicken stock, cream, tomatoes, olives and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer then pour over chicken.

Cover and bake for 40 minutes or if using breasts cook for 30 minutes.

Check seasoning and adjust seasoning to taste. Serve on orzo or rice.

Fennel, pear and walnut salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Fennel, pear and walnut salad

Slicing fennel through a mandolin and popping it into lightly acidulated iced water for 15-20 minutes produces paper-thin feathery slices with a wonderful crunch. This salad does not like to sit around, so make the dressing and have all the other components ready to assemble just before you serve it.

Ready in 20 minutes

Serves 6

1 lemon, halved

1 large head fennel, halved and very thinly sliced with a mandolin

2 pears, cored and cut into thin wedges

120g-150g baby rocket or watercress tips (4-6 handfuls)

150g blue cheese or goat's cheese, crumbled

1 cup walnut pieces, roasted *

DRESSING

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp brown sugar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

3 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

Squeeze lemon halves into a large bowl of cold water. Place sliced fennel, pears and rocket or watercress into lemon water and leave for at least 15 minutes to crisp (they will hold for several hours).

Combine the dressing ingredients in a bowl or small jar.

To serve, drain off water and place vegetables and pears on a clean tea towel to absorb moisture.

Place greens, pears and fennel in a large bowl and toss with dressing. Pile onto a platter and scatter over cheese and nuts.

* To roast the walnuts, place on a baking tray and bake at 180C for 10-12 minutes until lightly golden.

Braised fennel with lemon. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Braised fennel with lemon

Fennel bulbs come in two shapes – round and fat or long and thin. You see only round bulbs in the shops but when you grow fennel there's always a percentage of the long, flat variety, especially late in the season. I always thin these out as they are never as tender and juicy as the fat ones.

Ready in 35 mins

Serves 6-8 as a side

4 large fennel bulbs, trimmed

4 Tbsp butter

¼ cup lemon juice

Water, chicken stock or vegetable stock

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

2 Tbsp chopped parsley leaves, to garnish

Cut fennel bulbs into thin wedges lengthways.

Melt butter in a large, heavy-based frying pan then, working in batches if necessary, fry fennel over a medium heat until lightly browned (about 10 minutes).

Add lemon juice and enough water or stock to come halfway up the fennel. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then cook uncovered over medium heat until fennel is tender and almost all the liquid has evaporated (about 15-20 minutes).

Sprinkle with parsley and serve hot.

Match with these ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Chicken baked with fennel and olives)

Zephyr Marlborough Pinot Gris 2021 ($24)

Any recipe that front-foots it with fennel instantly has me probing, prying and pursuing the perkiest bottle of pinot gris within reach. Winemaker Ben Glover has delivered a deliciously dry example that roars with classic strudel spices, poached quince characters and juicy nashi niceness. Generously proportioned and ultra-long on the finish, it's a champion with this chicken dish.

*1947 Eatery on Auckland's Federal St, has this by the glass and it's awesome with their goat curry.

zephyrwine.com

(Fennel pear and walnut salad)

Trinity Hill Hawke's Bay Pinot Gris 2021 ($25)

You know how when you google a recipe and you click on it and you have to scroll and scroll and scroll until finally you finally get to the ingredients and method and you feel that your soul has been sucked dry in the process? Trinity Hill to the rescue! It delivers everything upfront. Nutmeg and nashi notes lead to an upswing of apple and soft, pear-skin textured in the mid-palate. It's beautifully balanced acidity is prickly in all the right places and it fangs with fennel salad.

trinityhill.com

(Braised fennel with lemon)

Gladstone Vineyard Estate Pinot Gris 2019 ($25)

The state of the world is all a bit bung, a bit pakaru and more than a tad huckery right now. So tuck yourself away with a few good friends, bake them this rich, rumpty recipe and serve up large goblets of this generously dry, spice-centric, mineral-focused pinot gris as a delicious distraction. Complex grilled pear, poached quince and granny smith apple characters alongside crunchy acidity and cleansing textures make it a perfect match.

gladstonevineyard.co.nz