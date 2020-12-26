Website of the Year

Business

'Rudderless' QAnon may reinvent itself after US election, warn experts

5 minutes to read

Donald Trump's election defeat has hit the QAnon movement but influencers and politicians continue to fan conspiracy theory. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Siddharth Venkataramakrishnan

For the 460,000 Twitter followers of Praying Medic, one of the most prolific posters of the QAnon conspiracy, the US election is not over. His timeline is peppered with claims of electoral fraud, alongside retweets

