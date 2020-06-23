In a dismal year for most companies, a minority have shone: pharmaceutical groups boosted by their hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine; technology giants buoyed by the trend for working from home; and retailers offering lockdown necessities online.

Public companies had the tailwind of a surprisingly robust stock market — which many believe is a bubble. To rank companies that prospered in the pandemic, we have chosen to look at equity value added.

Here are the companies who ranked 51 - 100.

51. Nestlé

Sector: Consumer goods

HQ: Vevey, Switzerland

Market cap added: US$14.2 billion

Key stat: Nestlé's petcare division boasted 13.9 per cent organic growth in the first quarter.

When consumers rushed out to stockpile ahead of lockdowns this year, the world's largest food company reaped the benefits. Nestlé reported a boost to first-quarter growth from higher purchasing of its Purina petcare range, coffee and frozen food. Investors hope a long-term shift towards eating and drinking at home will continue to boost the Swiss group.

- Judith Evans in London

52. Danaher

Sector: Healthcare

HQ: Washington, US

Market cap added: US$14.1 billion

Key stat: Danaher's subsidiary says its GeneXpert machines can each run 2,000 tests per day.

The medical conglomerate owns Cepheid, a company in California that makes molecular diagnostic tests and equipment. In March the US Food and Drug Administration fast-tracked approval for Cepheid's Covid-19 test, which can be processed using diagnostic equipment already in place at more than 25,000 hospitals and health clinics worldwide.

- Claire Bushey in Chicago

53. Digital Realty Trust

Sector: Technology

HQ: San Francisco, US

Market cap added: US$14 billion

Key stat: The 49.6MW running through DRT's 275 data centres is enough electricity to power a city the size of Santa Barbara.

The lights went out at many office buildings and shopping centres this March but DRT's data centres were running at full power. While labour restrictions in Singapore delayed the completion of a new facility there, investors are betting that a tide of video calls and streaming media will mean more money flowing to the owners of the internet's backbone.

- Mark Vandevelde

54. Datadog

Sector: Technology

HQ: New York, US

Market cap added: US$13.6 billion

Key stat: Net retention rate has topped 130 per cent for 11 straight quarters.

One of last year's unheralded IPO success stories, Datadog has proved a popular bet in the crowded "cloud monitoring" sector. The New York-based software group, which offers monitoring and analytics tools, has been successful selling business customers on multiple products, boasting a high net retention rate — a metric watched closely by software investors.

- Miles Kruppa

55. Veeva

Sector: Technology

HQ: Pleasanton, US

Market cap added: US$13.4 billion

Key stat: The company's share price has soared 62 per cent this year.

Veeva is a Salesforce for life sciences, a cloud-based system that helps pharmaceutical companies manage data. It is helping drugmakers switch to more remote monitoring for their trials, when many participants are reluctant to go to the hospital during the pandemic. In the first quarter, it beat expectations and raised guidance for the full year.

- Hannah Kuchler

The office of life sciences cloud computing company Veeva in Pleasanton, California. Photo / Getty Images

56. International Holdings Company

Sector: Financials

HQ: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Market cap added: US$12.5 billion

Key stat: Market value has surged 409 per cent this year in a mysterious rise that few believe is linked to fundamentals.

IHC has surprised Abu Dhabi market watchers as it bucked the coronavirus trend. Chaired by the Gulf federation's national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the investment and management firm has made only modest acquisitions in sectors such as cinema, brokerage and ju-jitsu training since expanding out of fish farming.

- Simeon Kerr in Dubai

57. Activision Blizzard

Sector: Gaming

HQ: Santa Monica, US

Market cap added: US$12.5 billion

Key stat: Upgraded outlook in May to forecast net revenues up 5 per cent to $6.8bn this year.

Video-games developers have boomed as people turned to consoles and smartphones for distraction. Activision Blizzard scored points with investors thanks to two enduring franchises: Call of Duty, which outgunned the competition on both consoles and also on mobile, and Candy Crush Saga, which analysts at App Annie and IDC say was the fourth-highest grossing mobile game on iOS globally in the first quarter.

- Tim Bradshaw

58. Equinix

Sector: Technology

HQ: Redwood City, US

Market cap added: US$12 billion

Key stat: Peak internet exchange traffic grew 44 per cent compared with last year as millions of workers logged on from home.

Equinix recorded one of its best-ever quarters for new bookings in its global network of data centres and telecommunications hubs, as videoconferencing usage soared and cloud services rushed to add capacity.

- Mark Vandevelde

59. S&P Global

Sector: Financials

HQ: New York, US

Market cap added: US$11.8 bllion

Key stat: Investment-grade companies have issued more than $1tn of debt this year, a record.

The boom in debt issuance by corporate America has been good to S&P Global, the largest credit rating agency. Its shares have jumped a fifth in 2020, far outpacing its namesake S&P 500 index. Sales have been boosted by its work in rating all those new corporate bonds, as well as a surge in exchange-traded derivatives volumes given the broader market volatility.

- Eric Platt in New York

60. Advanced Micro Devices

Sector: Tech manufacturing

HQ: Santa Clara, US

Market cap added: US$11.6 billion

Key stat: Sales of PC chips jumped two-thirds as workers bought more home PCs and AMD took market share from Intel.

Long an also-ran against Intel, AMD is riding a powerful new product wave. If anything, the crisis has only lifted its prospects by fuelling sales of home PCs and bringing more demand for data centre capacity from big internet companies that use its chips.

- Richard Waters

The Advanced Micro Devices logo displayed on a smartphone. Photo / Getty Images

61. Autodesk

Sector: Technology

HQ: San Rafael, US

Market cap added: US$11.5 billion

Key stat: Revenues in the three months to the end of April rose 20 per cent to $886m, beating analysts' expectations.

Autodesk is well placed to take advantage of any shift towards automation spurred by the pandemic, as it offers software technology for the construction, engineering and manufacturing sectors. Its shares have jumped 70 per cent since April alone.

- Hannah Murphy

62. Lonza

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

HQ: Basel, Switzerland

Market cap added: US$11.5 billion

Key stat: Lonza and Moderna hope to produce 1bn vaccine doses per year.

Swiss group Lonza has signed a deal with Moderna, the first US company to get a potential coronavirus vaccine into human trials, on the scale-up of a potential Covid-19 inoculation. The two companies have been shortlisted by President Donald Trump in the US's project to expedite a vaccine, which has been dubbed Operation Warp Speed.

- Donato Paolo Mancini

63. Crown Castle

Sector: Telecoms

HQ: Houston, US

Market cap added: US$11.5 billion

Key stat: The company is building 10,000 'small cell' mobile phone antennas on street lights and utility poles this year.

Like rival tower owner ATC, Crown Castle has been one of the best-performing stocks in real estate. Perched on hilltops or bolted to the roofs of skyscrapers, its utilitarian structures are leased to cellular networks on long-term contracts — providing a lifeline for socially distanced consumers, and a haven for investors.

- Mark Vandevelde

64. Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

HQ: Jiangsu, China

Market cap added: US$11.5 billion

Key stat: Shares are up 71 per cent in 12 months.

Shanghai-listed Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine develops and produces high-quality generics and innovative drugs. It focuses on oncology, cardiovascular, surgical anaesthetics and endocrine therapeutic treatments. The company is benefiting both from mandatory biological equivalency tests that aim to eliminate inferior generics, and an accelerated drug approval process.

- Xueqiao Wang in Shanghai

65. Flutter

Sector: Gambling

HQ: Dublin, Ireland

Market cap added: US$11.5 billion

Key stat: Even with sports fixtures cancelled worldwide, Flutter increased gambling revenues 10 per cent year on year in the three months to May 17.

Flutter's £10bn merger with Canadian online gaming behemoth Stars Group, which completed in May, has given the Paddy Power owner more exposure to online gaming and allowed it to enter new markets such as Latin America. Investors are betting that it will emerge as the strongest player in the recently legalised US sports betting sector.

- Alice Hancock in London

Flutter's merger with Stars Group has given the Paddy Power owner more exposure to online gaming. Photo / Getty Images

66. Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food

Sector: Food and beverages

HQ: Guangdong, China

Market cap added: US$11.2 billion

Key stat: Sales rose 7.2 per cent in the first quarter — but this was the slowest rate in a decade.

Shares of Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food, the world's largest soy source maker, have surged on hopes of a rebound for consumer staples in post-virus China. While the company, known for its rapid expansion, reported only a modest increase in revenue during the first quarter because of the nationwide closure of restaurants, it still maintained a 15 per cent growth target for the year.

- Sun Yu

67. Wuliangye Yibin

Sector: Beverages

HQ: Yibin, China

Market cap added: US$11.2 bllion

Key stat: Net income rose 19 per cent in the first quarter.

Wuliangye Yibin, a Chinese liquor maker, has been a magnet for investors betting on a recovery in discretionary spending in Asia's largest economy. Shares of the distiller have gained a quarter since January as the company defied an industry-wide sales slump with revenue rising 15 per cent in the first three months of the year.

- Sun Yu

68. Daiichi Sankyo

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

HQ: Tokyo, Japan

Market cap added: US$11.1 billion

Key stat: Analysts at Daiwa estimate that breast cancer drug Enhertu will generate peak annual sales of $7.9 billion.

As Japan lifted its state of emergency in late May to reflect falling Covid-19 cases, Daiichi Sankyo launched breast cancer drug Enhertu. It is sold globally with AstraZeneca, which struck a $6.9 billion deal with the Japanese company for shared rights to the treatment. The release briefly lifted Daiichi's stock price to the highest level since 2005.

- Kana Inagaki

69. CrowdStrike

Sector: Cyber security

HQ: San Jose, US

Market cap added: US$11 billion

Key stat: 830 net new subscription customers in the three months to the end of April to 6,261 in total, marking 105 per cent growth year on year.

CrowdStrike, the Silicon Valley cyber security company known for uncovering Russian hackers inside the servers of the US Democratic National Committee, has positioned itself as a beneficiary of the shift to remote working, promising to better protect users with its "cloud first" security. It is now banking on working from home becoming permanent for many as lockdowns ease.

- Hannah Murphy

70. SF Holding

Sector: Delivery logistics

HQ: Shenzhen, China

Market cap added: US$11 billion

Key stat: SF Holding posted 39.6 per cent revenue growth in the first quarter.

SF Holding runs China's most reliable courier operation. Its huge force of delivery workers and 58 cargo jets kept ferrying goods during the worst of China's lockdown period — even as its competitors struggled with manpower issues. Sales at the Shenzhen-listed company rose during the period, though profits slipped.

- Ryan McMorrow in Beijing

A SF express delivery cart. Photo / Getty Images

71. ZTO Express

Sector: Delivery logistics

HQ: Shanghai, China

Market cap added: US$10.9 billion

Key stat: The company expects parcel volume to grow 31 to 35 per cent this year.

ZTO Express runs the profitable line-haul segment of delivery — leaving the costly business of ferrying packages the last mile to customers' doors to its partner firms. With ecommerce receiving a pandemic boost, investors are betting one of China's largest delivery companies will be taken along for the ride.

- Ryan McMorrow

72. Celltrion

Sector: Healthcare

HQ: Incheon, South Korea

Market cap added: US$10.8 billion

Key stat: 15-20 minutes, the time Celltrion says it will take its Covid-19 self-testing diagnostic kit to reveal results.

South Korean pharmaceutical group Celltrion has promoted its development of an antiviral treatment to fight Covid-19 while producing its own diagnostics kits. Shares are up 60 per cent this year. Investors are upbeat about its acquisition of a unit carved off by Japanese rival Takeda, and a touted merger of three Celltrion affiliates.

- Edward White

73. Wayfair

Sector: Ecommerce

HQ: Boston, US

Market cap added: US$10.7 billion

Key stat: First-quarter net revenue rose 20 per cent year-on-year.

The online homeware specialist's sales have surged as consumers have sought to upgrade their living spaces under lockdown but been unable to shop at bricks-and-mortar stores. The stock is near all-time highs, even after advertising and other costs meant the group lost US$286 million in the first quarter.

- Alistair Gray

74. Centene

Sector: Financials

HQ: St Louis, US

Market cap added: US$10.7 billion

Key stat: 41 per cent — year-on-year revenue jump.

US health insurer Centene has experienced a surge in profits because of the coronavirus emergency. Many non-essential procedures have been postponed until business returns to normal, meaning insurers have to disperse less in payments to healthcare providers. But premiums have remained the same, fattening margins.

- Donato Paolo Mancini

75. Hermès

Sector: Luxury

HQ: Paris, France

Market cap added: US$10.6 billion

Key stat: US$2.7 millio of sales were made in a single day at a Hermès store in Guangzhou when it reopened in mid-April after a Covid-19 lockdown.

It was a record haul for a boutique in China, according to the French group. If the all-important Chinese customer keeps shopping in the aftermath of the pandemic, this bodes well for the luxury house's ability to bounce back.

- Leila Abboud in Paris

The Hermes Store in New York City. Photo / AP

76. Lowe's

Sector: Retail

HQ: Mooresville, US

Market cap added: US$10.6 billion

Key stat: Lowe's hired more than 100,000 workers for the spring season after a surge in demand.

Paint, piping, lumber, drills and fittings are among the many products stocked by Lowe's — and its sales have boomed. Americans under lockdown have undertaken more DIY projects and bought the necessary equipment from the home improvement retailer, whose stores have been allowed to stay open throughout the crisis.

- Alistair Gray

77. Spotify

Sector: Music streaming

HQ: Stockholm, Sweden

Market cap added: US$10.3 billion

Key stat: 130m global subscribers by the end of Q1, up 31 per cent from a year ago.

Music listening habits changed as people sheltered at home. While fewer people commuted to work, users at home flocked to meditation and wellness podcasts, instrumental music and chilled-out tunes to help manage stress, according to Spotify. The company benefited from a business based largely on subscriptions, helping shield it from the fallout in advertising.

- Anna Nicolaou

78. Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

HQ: Lianyungang, China

Market cap added: US$10.3 billion

Key stat: Shares have risen more than 50 per cent this year.

Hansoh Pharmaceutical was listed in Hong Kong last year and develops innovative and first-to-market generics. It focuses on psychotropic, oncology and diabetes drugs. Hansoh's almonertinib received market approval in China for second-line treatment for patients with NSCLC (the most common type of lung cancer) in March.

- Xueqiao Wang

79. Gilead Sciences

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

HQ: Foster City, US

Market cap added: US$10.3 billion

Key stat: 1.5 millio — the number of doses of remdesivir, the antiviral being used for Covid-19, that Gilead gave away for free.

Gilead Sciences has been the only branded drug approved for treating Covid-19 patients. Remdesivir, originally developed for Ebola, is being used in hospitals in the US, UK and Japan. While trials are ongoing, Anthony Fauci, a top doctor advising the White House, praised the initial data as having a "clear-cut, significant, positive effect".

- Hannah Kuchler

80. Okta

Sector: Technology

HQ: San Francisco, US

Market cap added: US$10.2 billion

Key stat: 28 per cent year-on-year rise in customers in the first quarter.

This software upstart helps companies manage and secure user authentication into cloud services, and grew its customer base to 8,400 this year. Sales were up 46 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, but it still made a net loss of US$57.7 million in the period.

- Miles Kruppa

The Okta, Inc. company logo seen displayed on a smartphone. Photo / Getty Images

81. Barrick Gold

Sector: Mining

HQ: Toronto, Canada

Market cap added: US$10.1 billion

Key stat: Gold is up 13 per cent since the start of the year, its highest level since 2012.

"When you buy physical gold you don't get a yield, but if you buy a well-run sustainably run gold mining company you should get a yield," says Barrick's fast-talking chief executive Mark Bristow, who has cranked up dividend payments over the past six months on the back of the rising gold price.

- Neil Hume in London

82. Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

HQ: Jiangbei, China

Market cap added: US$10 billion

Key stat: Shares are up 134 per cent in 12 months.

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products is listed in Shenzhen, focusing on vaccine R&D and sales. Zhifei is the local distribution partner of Merck to sell its approved vaccines in China including Gardasil 9. A subsidiary of Zhifei was reportedly co-developing with an institute under the Chinese Academy of Sciences to develop a vaccine against Covid-19.

- Xueqiao Wang

83. China Tourism Group Duty Free

Sector: Luxury

HQ: Beijing, China

Market cap added: US$9.5 billion

Key stat: 32 per cent — the proportion of luxury goods Chinese consumers purchased at home last year.

China Tourism Group Duty Free reported a loss in the first quarter for the first time in a decade. But investors still expect it to benefit from demand from rich Chinese shoppers who have been unable to buy luxury goods abroad because of coronavirus.

- Sun Yu in Beijing

84. Muyuan Foods

Sector: Farming

HQ: Neixiang, China

Market cap added: US$9.4 billion

Key stat: Pig farmer Qin Yinglin's personal wealth has grown by about US$6 billion since the start of coronavirus.

By the start of 2020, soaring pork prices due to an outbreak of African swine fever had already made Muyuan Foods founder Qin Yinglin the world's richest farmer. The onset of coronavirus in China, which started in late January, pushed food prices higher, adding another $6bn in personal wealth to Qin's pig farming fortune. Between January 2019 and March 2020, Muyuan shares rose about 340 per cent.

- Don Weinland in Beiing

85. TAL Education Group

Sector: Education

HQ: Beijing, China

Market cap added: US$9.4 billion

Key stat: 4.6 millio students were signed up in February, a 57 per cent year-on-year rise.

The Chinese online and offline tutoring company — whose name stands for Tomorrow Advancing Life — came under scrutiny for disclosing inflated sales in April. But neither that admission nor the group reporting a 60 per cent drop in operational income for the year to the end of February were enough to dent the share price, which was boosted by surging online student enrolment during the coronavirus crisis.

- Mercedes Ruehl in Singapore

TAL Education Group. Photo / Supplied

86. RingCentral

Sector: Technology

HQ: Belmont, US

Market cap added: US$9.4 billion

Key stat: Annual recurring revenues from enterprise customers rose 59 per cent year on year in the first quarter.

The virtual telephone app has announced ambitions to compete with Zoom, rolling out a video offering. Investors have been encouraged by RingCentral's growing adoption at large enterprise customers, which makes up more than 30 per cent of the business.

- Miles Kruppa

87. Lululemon

Sector: Retail

HQ: Vancouver, Canada

Market cap added: US$9.3 billion

Key stat: Ecommerce sales jumped 68 per cent in the three months to May.

Working from home led to a near-70 per cent jump in online sales at Lululemon in the first quarter as its expensive yoga pants and "athleisure" gear replaced formal business attire. But overall sales tumbled heavily from the closure of its stores and it has warned that it is not expecting a return to earnings growth until the fourth quarter.

- Alistair Gray

88. LG Chem

Sector: Chemicals

HQ: Seoul, South Korea

Market cap added: US$9.3 billion

Key stat: Has more than a third of the electric vehicle battery market, up from 10 per cent last year.

LG Chem, which supplies many of the top auto groups, is poised to overtake Japanese rival Panasonic and become the top electric vehicle battery maker by market share. Its stock is back to near a 10-year high, and up more than 110 per cent since a three-year low in March.

- Edward White in Wellington

89. Reliance Industries

Sector: Industrial conglomerate

HQ: Mumbai, India

Market cap added: US$9 billion

Key stat: Reliance has raised $15bn from investors since April.

While Reliance's core energy businesses have struggled during the pandemic, foreign investors flocked to its digital arm Jio. After Facebook bought a 10 per cent stake for US$5.7 billion in April, Jio sold stakes to everyone from Silver Lake and KKR to Mubadala. Owned by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, four-year-old Jio has almost 400m telecom subscribers and is branching out into ecommerce.

- Benjamin Parkin in Mumbai

90. Offcn Education Technology

Sector: Education technology

HQ: Beijing, China

Market cap added: US$9 billion

Key stat: Offcn founder Li Yongxin is China's richest edtech entrepreneur.

Offcn Education Technology, which helps train students for China's civil service examinations, moved its classes online in February and March. Analysts anticipate more consolidation as smaller competitors exit.

- Thomas Hale in Hong Kong

91. Newmont

Sector: Mining

HQ: Greenwood Village, US

Market cap added: US$8.9 billion

Key stat: For every US$100 move in the gold price, Newmont's free cash flow changes by US$400 millio.

Rising gold prices meant Newmont, the world's biggest gold producer, increased its first-quarter dividend by 79 per cent and repurchased US$300 million of shares. A huge reserve base — boosted by the purchase of rival Goldcorp — leaves Colorado-based Newmont well placed to produce 6m-7m ounces of gold a year until 2029, according to analysts.

- Neil Hume

92. Just Eat Takeaway

Sector: Ecommerce

HQ: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Market cap added: US$8.9 billion

Key stat: US$7.3 billion — the price Just Eat Takeaway will pay to buy US rival Grubhub.

Just Eat's merger with rival Takeaway.com, agreed in December, created Europe's largest food delivery group at just the right moment to capitalise on surging demand from restaurants and diners for new food delivery options during lockdowns. Now Takeaway founder Jitse Groen is looking to take a bite out of Uber in the US, with its blockbuster bid for Grubhub.

- Tim Bradshaw

93. Unilever

Sector: Consumer goods

HQ: London, UK and Rotterdam, Netherlands

Market cap added: US$8.9 billion

Key stat: €19.3 billion: annual turnover of Unilever's foods division, which some analysts believe it will spin off.

Unilever reported zero first-quarter sales growth as the pandemic began: higher demand for products such as Domestos bleach was cancelled out by a slump in areas such as food service and ice cream. But investors later took heart when Unilever said it would seek to consolidate into a single UK company, abandoning a dual British/Dutch structure. This should make acquisitions and disposals simpler.

- Judith Evans

94. AstraZeneca

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

HQ: Cambridge, UK

Market cap added: US$8.7 billion

Key stat: US$1 billion — the funding secured to develop a vaccine from the US government.

AstraZeneca, which has its headquarters in the UK, has climbed to the top of the FTSE 100 index after securing a deal to manufacture and distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine made by Oxford university.

- Donato Paolo Mancini

95. L'Oréal

Sector: Cosmetics

HQ: Paris, France

Market cap added: US$8.7 billion

Key stat: Online sales jumped 53 per cent in the first quarter.

The world's biggest cosmetics company's sales have held up well during the Covid-19 crisis, thanks to its heavy investments in online selling and marketing. It now earns 20 per cent of group sales from its own ecommerce sites or those of retailers, giving it a real competitive advantage over other cosmetics and personal care players.

- Leila Abboud

L'Oreal logo is seen on one of their branches. Photo / Getty Images

96. Snap

Sector: Social media

HQ: Los Angeles, US

Market cap added: US$8.6 billion

Key stat: Snap's first-quarter revenues jumped 44 per cent to US$462 millio.

The parent of camera and messaging app Snapchat experienced increased demand as home-bound young users spent more time on social media. But it faces challenges from tightening ad spending during the virus crisis, competing with the Facebook-Google duopoly and emergent rivals such as TikTok.

- Siddharth Venkataramakrishnan

97. Changchun High & New Technology Industry

Sector: Biopharmaceuticals

HQ: Changchun, China

Market cap added: US$8.4 bllion

Key stat: Shares in the group are up 140 per cent in 12 months.

Shenzhen-listed Changchun High & New Technology Industry is based in north-eastern China and invests in biological products, real estate and processed traditional Chinese medicine. The company mainly produces growth hormone products. Its new nasal spray influenza vaccine was approved in March, the first live attenuated flu vaccine in China.

- Xueqiao Wang

98. Chewy

Sector: Ecommerce

HQ: Dania Beach, US

Market cap added: US$8.3 billion

Key stat: Chewy added 1.6m new customers in the first quarter, bringing the total to 15 million.

Pet owners have been stocking up on food, treats and other supplies under lockdown, a boon for online specialist Chewy, which floated last year. A surge in orders pushed net sales in the three months to May up 46 per cent from a year ago to US$1.6 billion.

- Alistair Gray

99. GSX Techedu

Sector: Education technology

HQ: Beijing, China

Market cap added: US$8.2 billion

Key stat: Revenues increased 382 per cent in the first quarter.

GSX Techedu is an education company offering online tutoring services in China. This year, at a time when schools in the country have been closed, its shares have risen 157 per cent on the New York stock exchange. It has recently come under attack from short-sellers, including Muddy Waters. The company has denied the allegations.

- Thomas Hale

100. Teladoc Health

Sector: TELEmedicine

HQ: New York, US

Market cap added: US$8.2 billion

Key stat: Paid membership in the US rose from 27 millio to 43 millio in the first quarter.

Teladoc, which offers online consultations with doctors, has soared by 130 per cent since the beginning of the year and posted first-quarter revenues up 41 per cent as people have sought to avoid hospitals and doctors' surgeries during lockdown.

- Hannah Murphy

TelaDoc offers online consultations with doctors. Photo / Getty Images



