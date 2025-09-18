Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the essential building blocks of artificial intelligence applications. Photo / Getty Images

Shares in chipmaker Intel have skyrocketed after AI giant Nvidia announced it would invest US$5 billion ($8.5b) in its struggling rival.

The investment represents a significant commitment to Intel’s turnaround efforts. Nvidia joins Japanese investment giant SoftBank and the US Government in backing the once-dominant chipmaker, which has fallen behind in recent years after missing key technology shifts.

“This marks a fusion of two world-class platforms,” said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. “Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for the next era of computing.”

The Trump administration surprised the tech industry last month by taking a 10% equity stake in Intel, recognising the strategic importance of the company that powered the PC and internet revolution with its processors.

It is very rare for the US Government to take shares in private companies, and Trump has signalled he is willing to pursue more such deals that he sees as strategically necessary.