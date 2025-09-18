Air New Zealand opens huge timber hangar at Auckland Airport

Air New Zealand chair Dame Therese Walsh said she wanted to especially acknowledge the engineering and maintenance staff.

Inside Air New Zealand's new Hangar 4, with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo / Chido Machingura

“Engineering and maintenance is the heart of the organisation,” she said.

“No plane leaves this hangar unless it is safe. That attention to detail is what makes us the world’s safest airline.”

Engineers can move between the new hangar and the existing Hangar 3 through a covered corridor.

Part of the airline’s Auckland maintenance base in Māngere, the hangar lets engineers service a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and two Airbus A320 or A321s simultaneously.

The new 10,000sq m engineering facility at Auckland Airport was first announced in 2019.

The hangar is opening today, some six years after the project started. Photo / Michael Craig

Brendon McWilliam is the airline’s general manager for aircraft maintenance and delivery, and looks after engineers.

“It’s been quite a journey,” he said of the hangar. “You go back to 2019, Covid happened, things were tough post-Covid.”

The hangar can accommodate a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and two Airbus A320 or A321s.

But McWilliam told the Herald the hangar could also accommodate four narrowbody aircraft.

The airline said Hangar 4 was designed to serve the next 50 years of aviation.

The hangar is 35m high and 98m wide and engineers will have access to another 5000sq m of specialist workshops and engineering spaces.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran, who steps down from the role next month, said the opening of Hangar 4 was a proud moment for the airline.

The airline's chief executive Greg Foran with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Dame Therese Walsh. Photo / Michael Craig

He said the new hangar would let the airline maintain its current fleet while providing flexibility to adapt as aircraft technology evolves.

“This investment ensures we have fit-for-purpose, modern infrastructure for our engineers to service our fleet.”

The building is the largest single-span timber arch aircraft hangar in the Southern Hemisphere.

Hangar 4 under construction at Auckland Airport. Photo / John Weekes

Luxon was the airline’s chief executive when Hangar 4 was first announced in 2019.

“Infrastructure like this is critical for New Zealand, and Air New Zealand’s future,” Luxon said.

“It supports highly skilled jobs and is future-fit for new innovation and growth.”

The airline said timber was chosen as a lightweight, sustainably sourced material capable of performing well in a coastal environment.

The airline said an Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) roof delivered natural light and retained heat without the need for a heating system.

Ceiling fans will circulate warm air in winter.

Prefabricated trusses, each weighing 38 tonnes, were built in 25m sections.

They were assembled on site and lifted into place using New Zealand’s largest crawler crane.

“Underground service pits eliminate the need for surface cabling, offering both flexibility and efficiency for maintenance teams,” the airline added.

“The structure also connects with the adjacent Hangar 3 via shared workshops and tool stores, boosting efficiency across maintenance programmes.”

John Weekes is a business journalist covering aviation. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and courts.