Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Air New Zealand opens huge timber hangar at Auckland Airport

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The hangar at Auckland Airport is one of the biggest made of wood. Video / Dean Purcell

Air New Zealand is this morning unveiling Hangar 4, one of its biggest construction projects.

Hundreds of guests have arrived and a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is inside the hangar now.

In attendance are the airline’s current chief executive Greg Foran, former chief executive Ralph Norris and current Prime Minister Christopher

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save