“I’m both thrilled and humbled to be given this opportunity to lead Air New Zealand,” Ravishankar said.

“This airline is an institution with a deep legacy but also a fantastic future. It’s a privilege to step into the CEO role and take on that responsibility for our people, our customers and our country.

“Airlines are complex, and safety underpins every decision we make. I truly believe that New Zealand is one of the most innovative nations in the world and one of the greatest destinations to visit.

“Our airline is among the very best and I get to work with some of the most dedicated people in the country, from our cabin crew, engineers and pilots to our ground teams, corporate and digital teams behind the scenes.

“At the end of the day, we are a people business – purposeful, ambitious and deeply rooted in Aotearoa New Zealand, and I’m excited to help shape what this next stage of Air New Zealand looks like."

Air New Zealand board chair Dame Therese Walsh said the board undertook an extensive international search before hiring Ravishankar.

“[We] were delighted to see Nikhil come through the process so strongly.

“His ambition for the airline’s future and his people leadership skills, coupled with his pursuit of excellence, digital literacy, global outlook and relationships, and his deep care for the airline and New Zealand shone through.

“Airlines will continue to face immense challenges, whether that’s climate change, customer expectations, technology, cost pressures or geopolitics. Nikhil brings a fresh perspective that is grounded in New Zealand values and a deep knowledge of the airline and critical infrastructure across different sectors. He’s not afraid to challenge how things are done and ask questions.”

