Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Air New Zealand appoints Nikhil Ravishankar as next CEO

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Air New Zealand has announced the appointment of Nikhil Ravishankar as its next CEO.

Air New Zealand has appointed Nikhil Ravishankar as its next chief executive.

Ravishankar, who is the airline’s chief digital officer, will take over from Greg Foran on October 20.

Foran announced in March he would step down as Air New Zealand boss.

Ravishankar has been with the airline for nearly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save