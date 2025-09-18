Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Business / Economy / GDP

The New Zealand economy has crashed completely off the track – Matthew Hooton

Matthew Hooton
Opinion by
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Matthew Hooton has more than 30 years’ experience in political and corporate strategy, including the National and Act parties.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis speaks about the GDP figures that were released this morning by Stats NZ. Video / NZ Herald

THE FACTS

  • GDP shrank by 0.9% in the June quarter.
  • The economy is smaller than when Christopher Luxon took office, with real GDP per capita down 3.9% since June 2023.
  • Primary production, manufacturing, and construction led the decline.

Yesterday’s disastrous June-quarter GDP result reveals Christopher Luxon has failed in what voters say is the most important part of his job. I think his resignation is now the only sure way to avoid the catastrophe of a Labour-Green Government, reliant on Te Pāti Māori.

Despite Luxon’s Government

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save