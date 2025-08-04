Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

KiwiSaver funds could fill NZ’s $295b infrastructure gap, says expert

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Simplicity is investing in building affordable homes. From left: Shane and Anna Brealey of NZ Living, Simplicity CEO Sam Stubbs and COO Andrew Lance. Photo / Supplied

Simplicity is investing in building affordable homes. From left: Shane and Anna Brealey of NZ Living, Simplicity CEO Sam Stubbs and COO Andrew Lance. Photo / Supplied

KiwiSaver managers will have $295 billion for investment in New Zealand over the next 25 years and all eyes should now be on using this “astronomical” opportunity to plug our infrastructure funding gap, says one of them.

Sam Stubbs, managing director of KiwiSaver investment fund manager Simplicity says he’s done

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save