Premium
Auckland apartment sales market so dire that new 77-unit block to be rented

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
Ockham Residential and five-iwi collective Marutūāhu have developed the red Whetū apartment block (right) and the green Toi (left) at Pt Chevalier in Auckland. This is on former Unitec land. Photo / Ockham

The Auckland apartment market is so dire that a developer is renting instead of selling all the units in one new block.

Ockham Residential CEO William Deihl said all the new 10-level 77-unit Whetū in Pt Chevalier would be rented, not sold.

“The market has been tough over the last

