Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Best Start payments to rich-list founders Wright family trust rocket to $37m

Matt Nippert
By
Business Investigations Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Wayne Wright and the late Chloe Wright founded Kidicorp in 1996, then in 2015 sold the childcare giant to their own charity the Wright Family Foundation. Paying off this purchase saw their family trust receive $37m in tax-free earning last year. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Wayne Wright and the late Chloe Wright founded Kidicorp in 1996, then in 2015 sold the childcare giant to their own charity the Wright Family Foundation. Paying off this purchase saw their family trust receive $37m in tax-free earning last year. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Giant childcare charity Best Start made a tax-free operating profit of $32 million last year, while also increasing payments to its rich-list founders to $37m.

Best Start – the country’s largest childcare provider, with more than 260 facilities nationally – was controversially converted into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business