Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Property

Ockham’s 21st project opens: Toi high-rise in Pt Chevalier, built with Māori iwi group Marutūāhu

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ockham Residential CEO William Deih on the opening of new Ockham-Marutūāhu building Toi, in Point Chevalier.

The main entrance way (waharoa) is yet to be clad in timber, but mature nīkau flourish and three concrete pō whenua soar up to 5m at Auckland’s newest high-rise apartment block.

Ockham Residential and five-iwi collective Marutūāhu today opened a big new Pt Chevalier residential project, which brings to 21

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save