Ko ia kāhore nei i rapu tē kitea: he who does not seek will not find - whakataukī.
From plans for New Zealand’s tallest skyscrapers to golf courses north of Auckland, from Mt Maunganui retirement villages to new housing estates, Māori are working with developers to achieve change. What’s goneright, what went wrong and why?
Dove Myer Robinson Park became a site of protest by some in Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei when Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage wanted to build the Erebus memorial there.
But it was storms, not the protests, which resulted in that being ditched.
Papatūānuku had spoken, some said.
A large slip in the lower part of the park into Judges Bay caused by the 2023 Auckland Anniversary floods raised concerns about cantilevering the concrete and steel structure over the park.
Putuki Bay - built but at great cost
Tony Mair and Kitt Littlejohn completed and opened their 181-berth marina, despite weeks of stopwork and much protest.
Trouble hit when protestors and security guards fought each other mid-winter on a slippery pontoon.
By July 2021, protesters had been occupying the site for more than 120 days, saying work endangers a nearby kororā (little blue penguin) colony, disputing the resource consent and saying they had mana whenua.
Summerset with Ngāti Whātua at Bayswater
This retirement village developer bought land on Auckland’s North Shore which the hapū had bought under its 2013 treaty settlement.
Summerset worked long and hard on the 5.7ha deal, said to have gone for $70m but that was never confirmed by either party.
Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei received shares in Summerset and won education and employment opportunities at the planned village.
Marutūāhu-Ockham Group
A true collaboration between a prominent Auckland apartment development business, previously fronted by Mark Todd, and the collective of five iwi, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Pāoa, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Whanaunga and Ngāti Rongoū.
This successful partnership is nearing completion on yet another apartment block: Toi on ex-Unitec land near the heritage Carrington Hospital.
But work has certainly slowed now for the development business, which got a Crown guarantee on the new project.
Douglas Links golf course near Levin
Xero co-founder Hamish Edwards expressed frustration about development, even though he won consent for the golf course.
“The process is so long, overly complicated and the involvement of iwi makes the decision to invest in these projects questionable. If I knew then what I know now, I would not have bothered to even start this investment,” he said.
But he won’t provide the document sent to Cabinet ministers Chris Bishop and David Seymour, saying what must change.
It was reported elsewhere that his company being called Grenadier upset some. Calling the course Douglas Links when the whenua already had a name for it was distressing too. It was the site of a pre-1900 pā, Tirotirowhetū.
Engagement with tangata whenua was criticised by Ngāti Tukorehe Trust chairperson Tina Wilson as “tokenistic”, leaving a deep sense of sadness and anger. Media referred to activities being the “act of the coloniser”.
How to engage successfully
Paul Majurey, a prominent Auckland lawyer, has been part of a number of longstanding commercial relationships: the Pouarua Farms partnership with Southern Pastures, Marutūāhu working with Ockham and Fletcher Living projects.
He also chairs Te Puia Tapapa, the iwi-led $115m investment fund which is a preferred co-investment partner of the NZ Super Fund.
“The key to these partnerships is mutual respect and taking a long-term approach. When Pakeha organisations have engaged with Marutūāhu in that way, it has been the basis for successful commercial partnerships.”
Māori are long-term investors and looking for arrangements with entities which also reflect the te ao Māori world view, Majurey says.
Investment periods of 15-20 years plus are sought.
“We like assets where we can own the asset for the long term, and prefer sectors like property, infrastructure, and the primary sector,” he says.
Expert on rules of engagement
Grey Lynn-based consultant Mike Dreaver describes himself as being “comfortable in uncomfortable spaces”.
For 30 years, he has worked with iwi and hapū, the Crown and the private sector, involved in negotiating Treaty settlements, on governance and partnership arrangements for natural resources and many infrastructure projects.
“I’ve probably been involved in working on negotiating about 40 to 45 Treaty settlements, most for the Crown side but several on behalf of iwi.”
He was involved in negotiating the Mahi Ngatahi Agreement with iwi of Auckland which gave them development rights for housing on Crown land - “the trigger for the Marutūāhu-Ockham, Avent-Te Akitai, and Unitec arrangements”.
He has negotiated partnership arrangements between Waka Kotahi and iwi in north Taranaki, Manawatū/Tararua and Horowhenua and is now helping offshore-based wind developer Parkwind to build partnership arrangements with iwi in south Taranaki.
Dreaver has assisted in building relationships between iwi and hapū and developers for projects on commercial land, golf courses and research institutes.
He describes himself as a specialist in facilitation, negotiations and policy design development, “committed to genuine change in the way we do things”.
Asked to list some important lessons from his work, Dreaver provided what he sees as some of the principles or rules of effective engagement.
He emphasised this is only a starting point and there’s so much more to relationships which form true partnerships.
Dreaver’s advice for developers working with Māori:
Start early and invest time in developing genuine relationships.
Understand your partner-representatives, role of those on the ground as well as those in the organisation and iwi/hapū dynamics.
Appreciate and value what mātauranga Māori brings to your project – knowledge, experience, connections, relationships. Respect cultural intellectual property.
Listen more than you talk.
Recognise iwi and/or hapū have competing demands and you are not necessarily their top priority.
Frame discussions around people, place and project.
Recognise the commercial value of partnership or collaboration at value – land, opportunities, relationships, mātauranga and efficient processes.
Don’t promise what you can’t deliver.
Write things down. Record agreements and stick to them.
Implement your commitment to the right relationship throughout your organisation.
The first element stressed the need to begin at the project conception via building trust, he said.
“Doing this shows it’s more than a tick-box exercise. Don’t start when you prepare your resource consent application. Starting early allows you to build relationships over time and look at the range of different ways you can work together.”
For Dreaver, there is no one model or off-the-shelf advice that would work.
But for him, the need to emphasise people, place and project is a key to successful relationships.
