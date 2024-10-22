Potaka, who is also Māori Development Minister, said yesterday that he was working on finding a constructive and enduring solution and supported the group set-up to manage the land to do that.
Those comments contrasted previous remarks where he raised the prospect of dissolving the group if it was not working.
“There are different groups involved, and there are different views, and that includes the Kiingitanga,” he told reporters on Tuesday.
The steering committee – rōpu whakahaere – is made up of three ahi kā representatives supported by the Kiingitanga, one Kiingitanga representative, and two Crown representatives.
It took 18 months from the Crown purchasing the land before the group first met due to the various mana whenua involved and differing views on who should be represented and trepidation about the process.
As it stands, the ahi kā representatives are made up of mana whenua from Te Aakitai Waiohaua, Te Kawerau aa Maki and Te Ahiwaru.
But Potaka said the lack of consensus amongst those groups was making progress difficult.
“We have to be very careful when we throw a korowai of mana whenua over a question without being deliberately clear who we’re talking about,” he said.
“What I’m focused on is ensuring we get a constructive and enduring solution, what we can’t do is presume all the mana whenua groups have the same view, we cannot do that.”
Potaka said there had been several discussions over the years about the role of the rōpu whakahaere and “whether or not they’re doing the job”.
“Certainly when the land was bought several years ago for $30m by the previous Labour government, we thought it was an outrageous step into a space that was quite challenging.”
He said nothing of substance happened in the next two years despite it having cost the Crown $500,000 so far.
Potaka bristled at a question line on Tuesday morning about how mana whenua responded to the idea of dissolving the rōpu whakahaere.
“I think it’s a pretty rich question when you don’t know who you’re talking about ... who are you talking about, which mana whenua?”
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Cabinet has not had discussions yet about scrapping the deal that was struck in 2020, which included leaving it to the steering committee to decide how to use the land.
“I think Tama Potaka’s right to ask the question, saying we’ve spent $500,000, we’ve had four years and nothing much has happened, are we getting good value for money or not?”