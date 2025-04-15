Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

On the Up: Xero co-founder Hamish Edwards’ battle to build a links golf course

Jane Phare
By
Senior journalist, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Xero co-founder Hamish Edwards plans to turn a rough stretch of farmland at Ōhau near Levin into a world-class links golf course. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Xero co-founder Hamish Edwards plans to turn a rough stretch of farmland at Ōhau near Levin into a world-class links golf course. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Richlister and Xero co-founder Hamish Edwards finally has the go ahead to build his dream golf course, after four frustrating years wading through the “horror” consent process. Jane Phare visits the coastal site at Ōhau, an hour north of Wellington, that will soon become Douglas Links.

Hamish Edwards

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business