Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Why Auckland needs to grow – Chris Bishop

By Chris Bishop
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Housing Minister Chris Bishop has pushed back against "misinformation" about Auckland's new draft plan change. Photo/ Mark Mitchell

Housing Minister Chris Bishop has pushed back against "misinformation" about Auckland's new draft plan change. Photo/ Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Chris Bishop

THE FACTS

  • Auckland’s new draft plan change aims to increase housing capacity without imposing blanket medium-density standards.
  • The plan focuses on densifying around key transit routes and protecting areas from natural hazards.
  • Character protections remain largely intact, with a slight reduction in properties covered.

In the past week or so, we have seen an almost-unprecedented level of misinformation spread about Auckland’s new draft plan change.

Auckland is not about to be overrun with skyrise apartments.

The tree-lined streets of the suburbs are not about to be destroyed.

Raw sewage will not be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save