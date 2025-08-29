Advertisement
A property crash that is good for the country, but bad for its MPs - Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
Political Editor·NZ Herald
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon with his senior ministers. Photo / Alex Burton

Opinion by Thomas Coughlan
Thomas Coughlan, Political Editor at the New Zealand Herald, loves applying a political lens to people's stories and explaining the way things like transport and finance touch our lives.
THE FACTS

  • The property market in Auckland and Wellington is experiencing one of its worst slumps, with values significantly below the 2022 peak.
  • Auckland home values are 19.7% below the peak, while Wellington’s are 27.3% lower.
  • As prices fell, MPs were divided on whether this was a good thing, with Housing Minister Chris Bishop saying the Government was trying to force prices down in the medium-term.

You’d expect MPs to take a break from embarrassing themselves during the parliamentary recess, stepping off the hamster wheel of national schadenfreude that characterises so many of their sitting weeks.

Not so.

The soft, savoury odour wafting from car radios and television sets could only mean

